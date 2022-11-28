Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting
The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
wnewsj.com
WC to present annual winter concert
Sounds of Christmas and other winter holidays, along with renditions of other favorite tunes, are in store when Wilmington College’s Music Department presents its annual Winter Concert this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event, which is free of charge, will feature a combination of choral and instrumental music. Featured ensembles include the College Chorale, under the direction of Gina Sheldon, and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, which is directed by Dr. Evan Hatter. assistant professor of music.
wnewsj.com
November marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
wnewsj.com
Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
WLWT 5
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre
In the video player above, watch the verdict of the trial read live from court in Pike County. WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges he faced for the 2016 killings of eight members of the Rhoden family. Jury deliberations started Wednesday morning, and wrapped by the […]
WKRC
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
HSCO: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Elmwood Place
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said two men were shot in the 6300 block of Vine Street. Both were taken to UC Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
wnewsj.com
College exceeds #GivingTuesday stretch goal
Attempting to raise $100,000 over the course of 24 hours was a lofty ambition for #GivingTuesday (Nov. 29), but, when the dust settled at midnight, Wilmington College counted a whopping 375 gifts totaling a record $179,975. Alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, trustees — and even students — made gifts throughout...
1 dead, another taken to hospital after crash in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 3:28 p.m.:. One person is dead after a crash in Washington Twp. Wednesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road and Yankee Street around 10:50 a.m. according to initial reports. The crash involved a grey...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
wnewsj.com
Father receives update on daughter’s case
WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Greg Pitzer, father of Casey Pitzer, asked Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen to inform the council and audience an update regarding his daughter’s case. In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention...
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
wnewsj.com
Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals
The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
