ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Vienna, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Amicitia Club of Blanchester holds Christmas meeting

The annual Christmas meeting of the Amicitia Club of Blanchester was held Thursday, Dec. 1 at the General Denver, hosted by Holly Drummond and Faye Burton. The group enjoyed a lunch which included a delicious peach trifle hand made by Faye. Fellowship as well as thoughts on their favorite Christmas foods were shared. The meeting ended with a fun filled White Elephant gift exchange. Pictured are: Sue Zimmerman, Debbie Paul, Phyllis Oliver, Bryanne Peck, Marilyn Myers, Judy Cottle, Brenda Ballinger, Donna Gibson, Martha Joyce, Carole Haines, Ruth Johnson, Joyce Kelly, Holly Drummond, Faye Burton and Peggy Morgan.
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

WC to present annual winter concert

Sounds of Christmas and other winter holidays, along with renditions of other favorite tunes, are in store when Wilmington College’s Music Department presents its annual Winter Concert this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event, which is free of charge, will feature a combination of choral and instrumental music. Featured ensembles include the College Chorale, under the direction of Gina Sheldon, and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, which is directed by Dr. Evan Hatter. assistant professor of music.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

November marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in November:. • James Lee McCandless, 54, a facilities director, and LaVonne Dee McCandless, 55,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Sons of Union Vets installs 2023 officers

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2023 at a recent regular meeting of the camp. The camp charter was draped in black in honor of camp member Judge Michael Daugherty, who died Sept. 8.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WKRC

Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Air Park named best airport in Ohio

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park has been recognized as the Best Airport in Ohio for the third year in a row by Ohio Business Magazine in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards. In announcing the winners, the magazine’s editors noted: “Thousands of people voted in this...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

College exceeds #GivingTuesday stretch goal

Attempting to raise $100,000 over the course of 24 hours was a lofty ambition for #GivingTuesday (Nov. 29), but, when the dust settled at midnight, Wilmington College counted a whopping 375 gifts totaling a record $179,975. Alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, trustees — and even students — made gifts throughout...
wnewsj.com

Father receives update on daughter’s case

WILMINGTON — At Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Greg Pitzer, father of Casey Pitzer, asked Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen to inform the council and audience an update regarding his daughter’s case. In March 2013, the body of Casey L. Pitzer, 32, was discovered in a retention...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Winter crisis program available for income-eligible individuals

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Clinton County Community Action Program will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm through the winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible Ohioan’s main heating accounts. Clients can apply in person at Community Action, 789 North Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Eligible clients are those at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guideline that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service or have 25% or less bulk fuel supply remaining. The program can also assist in fuel tank replacements, fuel tank testing and heating system repairs. The program operates from Nov. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy