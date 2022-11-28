Sounds of Christmas and other winter holidays, along with renditions of other favorite tunes, are in store when Wilmington College’s Music Department presents its annual Winter Concert this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event, which is free of charge, will feature a combination of choral and instrumental music. Featured ensembles include the College Chorale, under the direction of Gina Sheldon, and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, which is directed by Dr. Evan Hatter. assistant professor of music.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO