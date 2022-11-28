Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony JamesSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark
Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose will now include a... The post UPDATE: San Jose nonprofit raises six figures for proposed landmark appeared first on San José Spotlight.
andnowuknow.com
Church Brothers Farms Promotes Vicente Alvarez and Hires Frank Goldner; Brian Church and Jonathan Harmon Comment
SALINAS, CA - Church Brothers Farms’ foodservice and retail programs are growing, and with that growth comes the need for increased harvest capacity. The supplier is battening down the hatches with two changes within its team—one promotion and one new hire. Vicente Alvarez has been promoted to Senior Harvest Manager, and Frank Goldner has joined the team as Director of Grower Operations out of the Baja Coast and San Luis Rio, Colorado, areas.
Eater
This Beloved San Francisco Ice Cream Company Is About to Expand in a Big Way
Ice cream fans throughout the Bay Area, and specifically the Mission District, rejoice: Humphry Slocombe, a fan favorite since 2008 and recognized as one of America’s best ice cream companies by Food Network, is taking over a 5,876-square-foot production facility at 121 Capp Street. According to the San Francisco Business Times, the space was leased by competitor Smitten until last month. Details about how the company will use this new space are unclear so far, though it is licensed as a commissary kitchen.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Metro announces winter service changes
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz Metro has updated their bus routes for the upcoming winter schedule. Metro officials announced that bus routes 69A (Watsonville) and route 91x (Santa Cruz) will be suspended. Other routes will remain for the winter schedule, including routes 69W and 71 with service between...
KSBW.com
'One step closer': Salinas family hopes for justice for son following arrest
SALINAS, Calif. — "We were talking about how he was very excited to buy his first car and how he was super excited to get his license. And he was 20 credits away from graduating high school." Alexis Misener can still remember the last conversation she had with her...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Homeless Community Dealing With Cold Weather
A federal judge has given permission for San Jose to continue clearing out a homeless encampment at Columbus Park. As of this time, there are about 50 people still living at the encampment. Most of them in RVs and trailers. The city said it won’t clear them out Thursday because...
Your home awaits: Rent this spacious Seabright cottage in Santa Cruz
Searching for a secluded spot to live out your beach-house dreams? Look no further than this spacious Pennsylvania Avenue cottage in Santa Cruz, CA. Located in the highly desirable Seabright area, this quaint abode offers a fresh and updated take on coastal living. 2/ 5 (Schooner Realty) 3/ 5. (Schooner...
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
sanjoseinside.com
San José Awarded $19.9M to Buy Former Motel for Housing Homeless
Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the state will award the City of San José $19.9 million in Homekey Funds to acquire the 72-room Pacific Motor Inn, located in the SoFA district of Downtown San José. The Pacific Motor Inn will provide interim housing for 72 formerly unhoused individuals...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Morgan Hill Times
Local Scene: Morgan Hill holiday parade ‘rain or shine’ Dec. 3
The Morgan Hill Kiwanis Club’s annual Holiday Lights Parade will take place 5:30-8pm Dec. 3 along Monterey Road in downtown Morgan Hill. Events start at 5:30pm with the holiday procession featuring local organizations, businesses, clubs, public agencies and Santa’s Magic Ship. After the parade, festivities continue with the City of Morgan Hill’s tree lighting and photos with Santa in front of the Community & Cultural Center.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz health services urge people with mild illnesses to not visit ER
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Department of Public Health is asking people who have mild cases of respiratory infection and non-serious illnesses to avoid going to the hospital's emergency rooms. County officials are reporting a surge of cases of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19.
Paradise Post
San Jose can resume clearing notorious homeless encampment, judge rules
San Jose can resume clearing a prominent homeless encampment in Columbus Park, a federal judge ruled Tuesday, less than two weeks after a lawsuit abruptly halted the city’s efforts in an ongoing battle to relocate more than two dozen people with nowhere else to go. The encampment has created...
ediblemontereybay.com
Aahba Monterey Opens in Historic Downtown Spot
November 27, 2022 – One of the biggest local restaurant openings of 2022 can be summed up in a single word: bright. Bright as in flavor profile: The dishes at Aabha Indian in Monterey will be as vibrant as they’ve been at its sister restaurants, which emphasize inventive coastal California takes on classic Indian cuisine. Think mango salmon, artichoke-cumin pakoda and tandoori sea bass.
KSBW.com
City of Santa Cruz expects West Cliff repairs in the new year
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz announced that the plan to repair the collapsed roadway on West Cliff Drive could be finished next month. The city said, "The 'West Cliff Revetment Project' will replace protective rip-rap that has worn away and repair the bike/ped path. We expect to have completed project plans before the end of the year."
NBC Bay Area
Sidewalk in Popular Santa Cruz Street Collapses, Poses Safety Issue
A popular sidewalk on the coast has fallen into the sea and locals say it isn't the first time. West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz is a popular walking area for locals and visitors. But on Friday, the sidewalk caved in. Police closed the sidewalk, but now walkers are on...
KSBW.com
Olson Elementary in Marina unveils new school mural
MARINA, Calif. — Olson Elementary in partnership with the arts council for Monterey County and Mexican-American multimedia artist Sea Sevilla created a mural as part of a sixth-grade community project. Nearly 60 sixth-grade students under teachers Dr. Jamee Lynch-Moore and Jaime Quiros had the opportunity to meet and work...
Paradise Post
Storm to bring widespread rain to Bay Area on Thursday, up to 3 feet of snow in Sierra Nevada
Boosting what has been a mediocre start so far to the winter season, a storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area on Thursday and blanket the Sierra Nevada with up to 3 feet of new snow. “This is a pretty good event....
