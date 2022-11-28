About a week ago, Quentin Tarantino suggested that the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” has created a generation of actors who are exclusively famous for playing their superhero character, which means they’re “not movie stars.” The way he sees it, “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star,” rather than Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth being the “star” of the movie—and while his argument isn’t completely absurd, it would hold a little more water if he hadn’t chosen the two MCU actors who have enjoyed the greatest career boost since joining the Avengers. How much money did Netflix spend on The Grey Man just so they could say they have a Chris Evans movie?

