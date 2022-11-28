Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel has bad news for anyone expecting Namor and his mighty bulge to get a solo movie
For a long time, it looked as though audiences would never get the chance to see Namor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Kevin Feige having repeatedly described the rights issues regarding the iconic character as “complicated.”. Of course, things changed when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever entered development, with...
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Reveals Winter Soldier Trailer, Livestream Details
James Buchanan Barnes is coming to Marvel's Avengers later this month, and Crystal Dynamics is starting to reveal a lot more information about the game's take on the Winter Soldier. Today, the developer dropped an all-new lore trailer offering details about Bucky's history from the comics, as well as how he'll fit into the narrative of the game. It seems the Winter Soldier's history will closely follow what we've seen from the comics by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting, but the trailer also reveals the impact that the A-Day disaster had on Bucky.
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
James McAvoy Says His ‘X-Men’ Movies ‘Didn’t Take Advantage‘ of Xavier and Magneto’s Relationship: ‘My Biggest Criticism’
James McAvoy said in a new GQ UK profile that his “X-Men” movies did not take full advantage of the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto. The “Atonement” and “Split” actor starred as Xavier in four “X-Men” films, starting with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and continuing through “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019). Michael Fassbender starred as Magento. “It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio,” McAvoy said about his run making “X-Men” movies with Fox. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. ‘Days of Future Past’ I...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Shazam!’ star shares what it means for DC Films to have James Gunn
DC fans are used to disappointment. The last decade has seen Marvel Studios go from strength to strength while the DCEU wallowed in disappointment, mismanagement, and controversy. We’ve seen the Justice League debacle, the last-minute cancellation of Batgirl, and various projects trapped in development hell for extended periods. But...
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
A.V. Club
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s idea that the MCU has no “movie stars”
About a week ago, Quentin Tarantino suggested that the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood” has created a generation of actors who are exclusively famous for playing their superhero character, which means they’re “not movie stars.” The way he sees it, “Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star,” rather than Chris Evans or Chris Hemsworth being the “star” of the movie—and while his argument isn’t completely absurd, it would hold a little more water if he hadn’t chosen the two MCU actors who have enjoyed the greatest career boost since joining the Avengers. How much money did Netflix spend on The Grey Man just so they could say they have a Chris Evans movie?
thedigitalfix.com
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
Complex
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Movies, Games, and Shows Will Be ‘Connected’
James Gunn confirmed the DC Universe will have a more streamlined and cohesive approach with him and producer Peter Safran in charge. When asked on Twitter if there would be additional character stand-alone TV shows, similar to the HBO Max series Peacemaker, that would “add to the story for the DCEU,” Gunn responded, “Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation.)”
5 Marvel Characters Glen Powell Would Be Perfect To Play
Is Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell on his way to Marvel movie stardom?
murphysmultiverse.com
Legendary Finds New Partner in Sony, ‘Dune’ and MonsterVerse Remain with Warner Bros.
Hollywood is going through a massive change once again, as another surprise development has shown its hands. Long-time Warner bros. collaborator, Legendary Entertainment has seemingly moved on and has a new partner in Sony Pictures. As such, the production company will distribute and market their films globally with Legendary East still handling China. It also means all home entertainment and TV distributions will be handled by their new partner.
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds tweeted this small MCU character and we need answers
When it comes to a new Marvel movie or Marvel series in the superhero franchise, any character is really on the table. Between crossover cameos and now the multiverse opening up the world of crimefighters across different dimensions, the MCU is full of collaboration. But, the question is can the next character team up be the unlikely duo of Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool and Loki’s Miss Minutes?
What is the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date?
Marvel continues to produce new content surrounding different aspects of its immense universe. Mightnight Suns is no different and it will explore some of the Avengers, X-Men and other heroes fight against Lilith. Here is when players will be able to get their hands on the new Marvel Tactics game. More on the Midnight Suns Release Date can be found below.
