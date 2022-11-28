Man arrested in connection to October bar fight

James Kennedy

An Odessa man was arrested Thanksgiving in connection with an October bar fight and shooting incident that left one man unconscious.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone from Pojos/Neon Moon called 911 around 1:20 .m. Oct. 22 to report shots had been fired at the lounge on Kermit Highway.

When officers arrived, two off-duty bouncers from the lounge told them other bar patrons had told them there was a fight out in the parking lot and they found a 24-year-old man unconscious on the ground behind his car and another man retrieving a handgun from inside the car, the report stated.

After getting the gun, the men said the man fired a round in the air and then took turns pointing the gun at the two of them, getting more irate as they tried to calm him down, the report stated. They told officers he fired at them once and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

They told officers one of the men tended to the unconscious man as the other one chased the gunman, who they said had a pair of brass knuckles confiscated from him earlier in the night after he dropped them, according to the report.

The unconscious man was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Officers found two bullets and a spent 9 mm shell casing near the car. They also saw video surveillance of the unconscious man speaking with a man matching the description of the gunman provided by the bouncers, according to the report.

The bouncers and officers found the unconscious man’s profile on Facebook and found the suspect listed as a friend on the page, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for James Anthony Kennedy Jr., 28, on Oct. 28. He was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. He remained in the jail on surety bonds totaling $100,00 Monday.