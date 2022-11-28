ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested in connection to October bar fight

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CuLgI_0jQ87WFx00
James Kennedy

An Odessa man was arrested Thanksgiving in connection with an October bar fight and shooting incident that left one man unconscious.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone from Pojos/Neon Moon called 911 around 1:20 .m. Oct. 22 to report shots had been fired at the lounge on Kermit Highway.

When officers arrived, two off-duty bouncers from the lounge told them other bar patrons had told them there was a fight out in the parking lot and they found a 24-year-old man unconscious on the ground behind his car and another man retrieving a handgun from inside the car, the report stated.

After getting the gun, the men said the man fired a round in the air and then took turns pointing the gun at the two of them, getting more irate as they tried to calm him down, the report stated. They told officers he fired at them once and ran toward a nearby apartment complex.

They told officers one of the men tended to the unconscious man as the other one chased the gunman, who they said had a pair of brass knuckles confiscated from him earlier in the night after he dropped them, according to the report.

The unconscious man was taken to Medical Center Hospital.

Officers found two bullets and a spent 9 mm shell casing near the car. They also saw video surveillance of the unconscious man speaking with a man matching the description of the gunman provided by the bouncers, according to the report.

The bouncers and officers found the unconscious man’s profile on Facebook and found the suspect listed as a friend on the page, the report stated.

A warrant was issued for James Anthony Kennedy Jr., 28, on Oct. 28. He was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. He remained in the jail on surety bonds totaling $100,00 Monday.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
PRESIDIO, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for multiple DWI’s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Bonnie Dessirae Keneson, 38, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI 3rd or more. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s office, Keneson’s sentence was enhanced due to her prior felony convictions. The punishment range, in this case, was 2 to 10...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting aunt, 13-year-old brother

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her aunt and younger brother. Cierra Pogue, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, Injury to a Child, and two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant.  According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa Police […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested after shots fired at convenience store

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this weekend after an incident at a DK store led to shots fired. 21-year-old Luiz Miguel Espinoza Galindo has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, officers responded to the DK store in […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Bonham eighth grader arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon, ECISD police arrested an 8th-grade female student at Bonham Middle School after the girl became angry and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students. She has been charged with a class A misdemeanor Threat, Use of Exhibition of a Weapon...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, on November 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Vehicle flips on Highway 158 Tuesday morning

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, CBS7 News received preliminary reports of a crash on Highway 158. The crash occurred at 8:56 a.m. and involved two commercial motor vehicles. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, there were only minor injuries sustained. This is preliminary information only. The roadway...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Parade of Lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– Lane closures for the 2022 Parade of Lights will begin at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will begin at 23rd street on Andrews Highway and travel south to 3rd street. At 3rd street it will take a right towards Medical Center Hospital. Lane closures will be located on Grant Avenue at 2nd street, 8th street at both Lee Avenue and Texas Avenue, and at Andrews Highway at University as well as throughout each side street along the parade route.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

How to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

ODESSA, Texas — Porch pirates are expected to be back on the prowl this holiday season. These thieves look out for packages that are left unattended on front doorsteps or porches and swipe them for themselves. Just this month, Midland police have made 67 arrests on larceny charges. Police...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Handlers warn about problems with non-service dogs

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - You’ve probably seen them at the mall, in the grocery store, or at the airport: service dogs helping their owners with various tasks. But you’ve also probably noticed some of those “service dogs” don’t act like service dogs. That’s because sometimes, they’re not.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Family Promise of Midland helping increasing number of homeless families

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There has been a rise in homelessness in Midland and Family Promise of Midland is offering help for homeless families. Family Promise is working hard to help the increasing number of homeless families in Midland get back on their feet. “We have a tremendous percentage of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas for the Holidays

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -It is the holiday season, and CBS7 is here to help plan your festivities with a list of all the holiday events happening across the Permian Basin. Odessa: Thursday, December 1st at 6:30 p.m. at Starbright Village. Hobbs: Saturday, December 3rd at 6 p.m. Downtown Hobbs.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Big Spring to repair water leak

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning citizens that it will be repairing a water leak on Nov. 29. According to the city, the leak is in the area of the Pilot Travel Center at 706 I-20 Frontage Road. Residents in the area will likely...
BIG SPRING, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
354
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy