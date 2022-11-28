Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin’s Impact On Celtics Felt Beyond Abilities On Court
The Boston Celtics’ blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night provided the perfect reminder of just how effective Blake Griffin can be in the back half of his career. With Al Horford and Jaylen Brown both sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, Griffin got the...
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
Luka Samanic gets 35 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks with Maine Celtics
While you, a fan of the Boston Celtics, may not have thought about 2022 Celtics training camp invitee Luka Samanic, the big man has been putting in work as an affiliate player playing for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League development squad based in Portland. And it has been...
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving keep Nets rolling in win over Wizards
The Nets weathered the loss of one star Wednesday night because their biggest star would not let them lose. They missed Ben Simmons on the glass and on defense under the hoop, too often looking too small and too thin. But Kevin Durant, fresh off a 45-point explosion two nights earlier, poured in 39 points, helping the Nets outshoot their rebounding issues in a 113-107 win over the Wizards at Barclays Center. The Nets (12-11) have won a season-high three straight and are above .500 for the first time in 2022-23. They have yet to lose to begin a seven-game homestand that...
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
What are some areas of concern for the Boston Celtics?
What are some areas of concern for the Boston Celtics? They might be among the best teams we have seen for a while on most nights, but on others (cough cough vs. the Chicago Bulls cough), there are still clear flaws in the Celtics’ play. What have we learned...
Celtics report card: Grading the NBA’s best team after 20 games
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Here's a closer look at how everyone is doing. The Celtics are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, which makes it a perfect time to take a big-picture look at the roster. Let’s hand out some grades.
How Stromile Swift Felt About Celtics’ Luke Kornet’s Celebration
Luke Kornet has been a solid bench contributor for the Boston Celtics this season, but it’s the center’s on-court quirks that have caught the attention of the NBA world. The sixth-year big man first captured people’s gaze when he started to contest 3-pointers from the paint. His teammate Marcus Smart approved of what some fans call “The Eclipse,” which has its effectiveness depending on who is shooting the ball.
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Hornets: Jayson Tatum Scores 35 Points in Three Quarters as Boston Cruises to Fourth-Straight Victory
"We just wanted to focus on us and (on) building great habits," conveyed Marcus Smart after the Celtics' 140-105 win over the Hornets. With LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier inactive for a six-win Charlotte team, staying locked in represented more of a challenge than Monday's ...
