kicks96news.com
NWS Confirms 10 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them
Even though the thunderstorm supercell which moved directly over Kosciusko Tuesday night didn’t produce a tornado in the city, it did later in the evening as it tracked to the northeast. The National Weather Service says the same supercell was responsible for an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County. NWS says it also produced another EF-1 tornado in Lowndes County near Crawford. A total of ten tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state as storm surveys continue.
One Dead, Two Wounded in Carthage Shootings
One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after Thursday night shootings in Carthage which may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. It happened just as the city’s Christmas parade was getting underway nearby. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says a man was found wounded in the leg and a woman was shot inside an SUV– and investigators believe she had been chased by another man who was found dead on Highway 16, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot. Atkinson says people participating in and watching the parade were never in any danger. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the case.
Drug Trafficking and Felony DUI in Neshoba Arrests
CARL JORDAN, 43, of Meridian, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, DUI – 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $2,500, $600, $800, $800. TYLER MARSHELL, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0. BRIANNA MARTIN, 20, of...
EC Warriors Split Basketball Doubleheader in Decatur
The East Central Community College basketball teams were in action in Decatur tonight. The Lady Warriors played the Lady Tigers of Coahoma Community College from Clarksdale in the opening contest. The Lady Warriors enjoyed a two point lead after the opening quarter but would trail the Lady Tigers for the remaining quarters of the game. At halftime the Lady Warriors were down by 3 points, 23-20 and when the horn sounded to end the game the Lady Tigers came away with a 16 point victory, 58-42. The Lady Warriors are now 3-5 on the young season.
