Yantis, TX

KSST Radio

Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County

A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

KLTV

House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
TYLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County

Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
KLTV

Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The board elected to join the University of Texas system. Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave...
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

easttexasradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Longview

Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.
LONGVIEW, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County

The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX

