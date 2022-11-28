Read full article on original website
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday resulted in 2 people dying. Preliminary investigations suggest that a pickup was going in the wrong direction on the Bush Turnpike and struck another vehicle.
Yantis Man Killed In One-Vehicle Crash on FM 514 In Wood County
A 47-year-old Yantis man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on FM 514 in Wood County Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, according to Texas Department of Public Safety reports. Darryl Johnson was traveling west in a 2006 Honda Pilot on FM 154 west, five miles east of Yantis, at 8:20 a.m. the day before Thanksgiving. He failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right, striking a tree in the wet, rainy conditions Wednesday morning, according to the preliminary crash report by DPS Trooper Gary Hayes, assigned to the Emory area.
ketk.com
East Texas man dead after striking tree in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on FM 514 near Yantis. According to DPS, Darryl Johnson, of Yantis, was driving his 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on the roadway in the rain when his car “failed to drive in a single lane and left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Crashes After Tires Spiked in Chase in Kaufman County, Passenger Injured
The driver of a black Ford SUV and a passenger are in custody after leading sheriff's deputies and constables on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase went...
KLTV
PHOTOS: Several departments battling massive house fire on Tyler’s west side
In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Emergency crews respond to fire at historic Ramey House in Tyler. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:00 AM...
KLTV
House fire on Tyler’s west side displaces 3 people Tuesday night
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters worked together Tuesday night to put out a large house fire in Tyler. The fire destroyed a home in the 9200 block of Lakeshore Drive. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, a homeowner heard a noise upstairs at around 8:07, went to see what it was, and saw a fire. The residents were able to get out safely. No one was injured, including firefighters.
Rollover wreck on Loop 323 and Kinsey Drive
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department responded to a wreck at the intersection of Kinsey Drive and Loop 323 on Tuesday. A GMC was completely turned over on its back near the Discount Tire. A firetruck and ambulance were also at the scene. The wreck was called into police as a pin-in accident […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Passenger Shot During Chase, Shootout on US 175 in Kaufman County
Two men are in custody after shooting at police officers during a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday morning that left one of the men hospitalized with a gunshot wound. According to Kaufman Police, an officer in a marked vehicle attempted to stop a driver reportedly running stop signs and driving erratically.
Teens detained after 4-hour standoff at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were detained after a roughly four-hour standoff involving a high-power rifle at a Gun Barrel City home Wednesday. Gun Barrel City police officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Bedfords Bend to reported shots fired....
KLTV
Suspect arrested, accused of trying to steal car at Rusk County convenience store
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail in Rusk County after authorities said he tried to rob a person of their car. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities responded to a call of a shooting at Clayton’s Convenience Store at the intersection of State Highway 322 and FM 2011 outside of Lakeport.
KLTV
2 teens in custody after barricaded person situation at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A standoff situation at a home in Gun Barrel City has come to an end with two teenagers in custody. Gun Barrel City Police Chief Andrew Williams said two teenagers, a 15-year-old male and a 18-year-old female are in custody following the situation. According...
KLTV
Frankston man pleads guilty to 2018 robbery of Tyler gas station
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The board elected to join the University of Texas system. Houston man gets deferred adjudication for Tyler catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave...
DPS identifies man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty police officer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. The man was identified as Calvin L. Brown Jr, 61, from Longview. According to Kilgore Police, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER […]
cbs19.tv
Officials: Fire destroys house in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday night in Tyler. According to Deputy Fire Marshal Barron Wedgeworth, the fire started upstairs on a house on E. Lakeshore. Wedgeworth said there were three people at the house and there are no reported...
Officials ID man killed after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty officer working security at Longview ER
LONGVIEW, Texas — Officials have identified the man who died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Hospitality ER in Longview. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said Calvin L. Brown Jr., 61, of Longview, was the person who died Sunday night. According to...
easttexasradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Longview
Sunday night around 9:00, an off-duty Kilgore Police Officer checked vehicles in the Hospitality Health ER parking lot on McCann Road in Longview, part of a 12-hour shift. Reportedly, an unidentified man confronted him and asked for his name before pulling a weapon from his pocket. They struggled, and the officer used his gun to stop the aggression. Unfortunately, they pronounced the suspect a short time later. The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave. The suspect had been in the parking lot for several hours before the incident.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH: Police Chase in Kaufman County
The driver of a black Ford SUV is leading police and sheriff's deputies on a chase in Kaufman Tuesday morning. NBC 5 has learned the chase started in the city of Kaufman before the driver attempted to get away on area freeways. The chase has been up and down parts of U.S. Highway 175 and Interstates 635 and 20 with speeds estimated at 100 mph.
Henderson County boy dies in carbon monoxide filled home, 3 others in the hospital
A Henderson County boy is dead and two younger children are in a Fort Worth hospital after they were found unconscious at a Gun Barrel City home filled with carbon monoxide.
KLTV
City of Longview faces challenge in addressing Green Street overpass
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many call it the “Green Street monster” since it has taken the top off many truck trailers for years. There are actually two railroad overpasses on Green Street in Longview, and the city has already done everything they can to provide more clearance. Months...
