6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition to the red-hot Boston Celtics. The post Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Leader In COTY Odds, Public Catching On
At the end of September, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla was thrown into a firestorm. At the end of November, he’s the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It’s amazing how far a 17-4 start can get you. As most people know...
Kyle Kuzma's Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game
Kyle Kuzma is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
FOX Sports
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Tatum's masterclass lifts C's to victory
BOSTON -- The Miami Heat put up a fight, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are just too good. The Celtics defeated Miami 134-121 on Wednesday night at TD Garden in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Prince William and Princess Catherine in attendance. The C's have now won five in a row and 18 of their first 22 games.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Jaylen Brown (neck) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to sit one game with neck stiffness. In a matchup versus a Miami team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
FOX Sports
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Celtics report card: Grading the NBA’s best team after 20 games
The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Here's a closer look at how everyone is doing. The Celtics are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, which makes it a perfect time to take a big-picture look at the roster. Let’s hand out some grades.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall out, Larry Nance Jr. will play vs. Raptors
After being listed as questionable on Tuesday’s injury report, New Orleans guard CJ McCollum told reporters at Wednesday’s shootaround that he will not play tonight vs. Toronto. The 10-year NBA veteran needs to ramp up his conditioning after an illness – followed by him contracting Covid – that prevented him from even being able to run for “about eight or nine days.”
