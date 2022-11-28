ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Unimpressed By Royal Couple Attending Game Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a few notable figures in attendance, and they didn’t really care. Prince William and Princess Kate, who sat courtside alongside team owner Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, watched the Celtics defeat the Heat,134-121, at TD Garden. However, they didn’t particularly serve as stunning attention grabbers for several members of the Celtics, who were much more focused on notching their 18th win of the season.
FOX Sports

Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing

Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Tatum's masterclass lifts C's to victory

BOSTON -- The Miami Heat put up a fight, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are just too good. The Celtics defeated Miami 134-121 on Wednesday night at TD Garden in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Prince William and Princess Catherine in attendance. The C's have now won five in a row and 18 of their first 22 games.
numberfire.com

Celtics starting Jaylen Brown (neck) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (neck) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Brown will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to sit one game with neck stiffness. In a matchup versus a Miami team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
FOX Sports

Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Boston

Celtics report card: Grading the NBA’s best team after 20 games

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. Here's a closer look at how everyone is doing. The Celtics are now nearly a quarter of the way through the season, which makes it a perfect time to take a big-picture look at the roster. Let’s hand out some grades.
