SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Winter Preview: Bo, Hope and Ciara Return — Plus, Nicole Wakes Up With [Spoiler]!
Between the big comebacks announced and the thrilling promo released during the annual Day of Days event, it’s safe to say that Days of Our Lives viewers are in for a thrilling few months. “Wow,” one fan told us, “Peacock is clearly pulling out all the stops.”
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Believing Eric Is About To Become A Daddy
"Days of Our Lives" is heating up for November sweeps. Salem will be more dramatic than ever as the holidays draw near, and fans won't want to miss a minute of the action. According to Soaps, viewers will watch many lives turn upside down this month, including Xander Cook and Sarah Horton's. Xander's been desperate to give his new wife a better life. However, he'll revert back to his old criminal ways to do so, which will likely cause tension between him and Sarah.
The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind
"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives
Things are about to take a stunning turn as the battle between EJ and Ava threatens to leave both realizing just how much they have to lose. Bonnie was holdin’ out for a hero, and she’s about to get two of them in the form of Justin and Alex! Once free, Rafe has questions which he hopes will help get to the bottom of what happened to Bonnie.
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Douglas -- Steffy Helps Hope And Liam Score Full Custody
Steffy makes good on her promise to make Thomas pay for deceiving Ridge. She urges Liam and Hope to take custody of Douglas.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make a big move to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She Knows Soaps reported that Steffy vowed to protect her nephew after learning that Thomas called CPS using a voice-changing app.
soaphub.com
Should Brooke Logan Take Ridge Back on Bold and the Beautiful?
Brooke Logan understands that we all make mistakes in life but her ex-husband Ridge Forrester has made a colossal boo-boo on The Bold and the Beautiful. Ridge not only dumped Brooke without having all the facts but he made a beeline to the altar with ex-wife Taylor Hayes. Brooke Logan...
Daniel has an ulterior motive on The Young and the Restless
Daniel may have an agenda for returning to Genoa City.Photo byThe Young and the Restless CBS screenshot. Tuesday on The Young and the RestlessMichael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalotti and runs into Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) at Society. Spoilers have suggested that he might have a connection to Audra Charles (Zuleyka Charles) and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and the way he grills Lily suggests it might be true.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest Sally Spectra will decide which Newman brother she wants to be with.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally’s Past Comes Back to Haunt Her
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers reveal Sally Spectra will have a lot of explaining to do when Victor Newman digs into her past.
soaphub.com
Young and the Restless Alum Jacob Aaron Gaines Celebrates His Birthday
Moses Winters dealt with plenty of heartaches over the years in Genoa City, but Y&R fans loved seeing him back in town, living with his brother Devon Hamilton, and his sweet romance with Faith Newman before both headed off to college. Actor Jacob Aaron Gaines is busy celebrating his own major milestone.
General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months
Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers For November 29: Nick Gives Nate A Reality Check
The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, November 29, 2022, tease that a protective dad goes to bat for his daughter, a friend in need receives comfort, an executive gives a new hire a reality check, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a bit of what’s happening next.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Bo, Hope, And Other Happy Returns
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
B&B Recap For November 30: Ridge Spills Thomas’s Sordid Tale To Brooke
The B&B recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, sees a wrong righted…or at least explained. Whether or not the messenger will be forgiven, and the matter swept under the rug, remains to be seen. B&B Recap Highlights. In this episode, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dipped out of his wedding...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily explodes over Billy and Chelsea
Lily and Billy might be overSoaps.com Y&R screenshot. The Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry tease that the triangle with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson ) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will be explosive during November sweeps. Fans know that Lily has been aggravated with her boyfriend in recent weeks because of the decisions he has been making. Those who have watched Y&R over the decades know that this is just Billy's way.
Is ‘General Hospital’ Preempted for Thanksgiving 2022? When Will New Episodes Air
'General Hospital' will be preempted during Thanksgiving week, but fans can expect lots of Port Charles drama when new episodes air.
soaphub.com
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For November 30: Can Robert Save A Blazing Holly?
GH spoilers for Wednesday, November 30, 2022, reveal a woman on fire (literally), a man wanting answers, some games of chance, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights. Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) just got Holly Sutton (Emma...
