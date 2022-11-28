Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Family Dollar Store Customer Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Unarmed RobberLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Related
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Mavs BREAKING: Kemba Walker Signing; Can He Help Luka?
Kemba Walker's Knicks homecoming was a bust. Now the 32-year-old former All-Star is nearing a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks "plan to sign" four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Will Not Win Championship With Their Current Playstyle
The Dallas Mavericks made the Western Conference Finals last season, notably upsetting the No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns on the way there. This season, however, the team has struggled with inconsistency to start the season. A question that has previously been raised about the Dallas Mavericks is whether they can...
Yardbarker
Report: Mavericks, Kemba Walker agree to deal
Kemba Walker is set to join the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Walker, 31, will take the roster spot created when Dallas waived reserve point guard Facundo Campazzo on Monday, per multiple reports. Dallas is reeling after being swept on a four-game road trip that dropped...
Deadspin
So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook
The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
Luka Doncic Makes History vs. Golden State Warriors
Luka has now tied Dirk Nowitzki in 40-point games
LeBron James Shares High Praise For Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is playing good basketball
Kemba Walker doubles down on bold health claim upon joining Mavericks
Upon his recent signing, new Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker reiterates that he is healthy and ready to contribute. Walker, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed with the Mavericks on Tuesday. While he is not yet ready to step onto the court, he appears to feel that he can help elevate this Mavericks backcourt.
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker on Signing With Mavs: ‘I’m Excited to Be Back’
“I’m feeling good, feeling better than I’ve felt in a really long time,” he told TNT’s Stephanie Ready. “… I’m excited to be back, I’m happy these guys picked me up. I’m ready to get started.”. Walker, 32, appeared in 37...
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
'You Have to Worry About Everything': Steph Curry in Awe of Luka Doncic's Performance
After the Dallas Mavericks took down the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Stephen Curry took some time to praise the play of Luka Doncic, who is having an MVP-level season so far.
Luka Doncic's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Mavs Over Warriors
Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks faced off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.
'The Man Is Special': Luka Doncic's Historic Triple-Double, Defense Ends Mavs' Skid
Luka Doncic put on one of his best performances of the season as the Dallas Mavericks defeated Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. It couldn't have come at a better time.
Comments / 0