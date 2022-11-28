Read full article on original website
Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - After a tornado destroyed the grass house three years ago in Alto, it’s standing tall again and should see many of its finishing touches this weekend. Three generations of the Caddo Tribe watched Friday along with Chief Caddo Kay O’Neal to see the project though to its end.
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
Crew from National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service of Shreveport was in Deep East Texas today surveying damage from thunderstorms and tornado warnings in the area from the storms on Nov. 29. The weather service said the survey will take place from the area near Geneva in Sabine County,...
WebXtra: Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
Rep. Dean files bill to reduce used car tax burden
WebXtra: Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin civic center
Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from their serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview women’s shelter expanding facility for increased services. Updated: 3 hours...
Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
Zavalla approves public works director’s resignation, hires interim director
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - For nearly two weeks, the City of Zavalla’s water was off and on, and the city is looking for long-term solutions before issues crop back up again, especially after water problems threw a wrench in its citizens’ Thanksgiving plans. “This happened at a very...
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
Lufkin Defeats Longview in Hoopfest Tournament
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Hoopfest Tournament Championship between the Lufkin Panthers and the Longview Lobos would have Lufkin coming out strong from the three point range. Austin Brown who would be good multiple times from behind the three point line throughout the game put up double digits. Longview would...
Harmony advances to state semis following win over Newton
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Harmony, having never made it to the quarterfinals, was looking to make history Friday night. They came out strong on their first drive on fourth and two; quarterback Boston Seahorn connected to Tyson Jenkins for a big gain, and that set up their next big play, when Seahorn on the keeper got the Eagles closer to the goal line. Finally, on another quarterback keeper, Harmony got the first score of the game. The following extra point was good, and Harmony led seven to nothing.
WebXtra: Timpson wins 3rd straight region III championship
Over in Nacogdoches at Homer Bryce Stadium, a battle of the birds was held between the Harmony Eagles and the Newton Eagles. Longview Lobos face Mansfield Timberview in high-octane matchup. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST. The Longview Lobos are 13-0 and so is their next opponent, Mansfield...
