Tahoe Daily Tribune
Homewood Resort acquires cottages for employee housing
TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
nevadabusiness.com
Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall
Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
KOLO TV Reno
Section 8 housing wait list to open next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
mynews4.com
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Mountain Democrat
At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan
STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
nevadabusiness.com
Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno
California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Northern Lights returns this weekend to Crystal Bay, Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Northern Lights festival has returned to Incline Village and Crystal Bay, with an official tree-lighting kick off and day of events beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The day will begin with a Sip and Snack at the Country Club Center with opportunity to try tasty...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
rosevilletoday.com
Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
FOX Reno
One killed in house fire outside Truckee
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
mynews4.com
Washoe County Human Services evacuated after employee finds envelope with white substance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The area between South Virginia St. and Court St. has been cleared after crews responded to a hazardous material found at the Washoe County Human Services Agency building located at 350 South Center St. in downtown Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
Sierra snow closes Tahoe schools, slows traffic; more coming
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through...
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
Sierra Sun
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls in Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The National Weather...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
