ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Homewood Resort acquires cottages for employee housing

TAHOMA, Calif. — Future employees of Homewood Mountain Resort may have a new place to call home following the acquisition of Tahoma Meadows Cottages. The cottages, located just south of Homewood, will continue normal operations for the time being, but eventually could house dozens of employees while offering easy access to the resort.
HOMEWOOD, CA
kunr.org

Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input

The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall

Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Section 8 housing wait list to open next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Rural Housing will be opening its Section 8 Housing wait list on Dec. 9. The list will remain open until Dec. 16 and covers all counties except for Washoe and Clark. Those who need information about assistance in Washoe County should contact the Reno Housing Authority.
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

At Lake Tahoe: Traffic concerns prompt new highway plan

STATELINE, NEV — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year and officials say they have found mixed reactions to the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Elevation Entertainment Plans for New Resort Casino in Reno

California-based Elevation Entertainment has submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino experience. The new entertainment destination, currently coined Firecreek Crossing Resort-Casino, is intended to expand accommodations and lodging options for tourism and business travel given its close proximity to the Reno Sparks Convention Center, while also adding high-end entertainment and gaming options in the area.
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
scitechdaily.com

Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells

Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline gaming win best in a decade

STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Heavenly Snow and Winter Fun at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe Ski Season and Winter Fun kicks into high gear. South Lake Tahoe, Calif.- It’s beginning to look a lot like… SKI SEASON! Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, located within the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is perfectly positioned right next to the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort, which is currently covered with fresh powder after the first heavy snowstorm of the season. Now is the perfect time to pack up the skis and snowboards, and head to Hard Rock Lake Tahoe for the perfect winter weekend.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

One killed in house fire outside Truckee

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a house fire broke out in a neighborhood outside the Truckee area on Thursday evening. Crews responded to the Pla-Vada Woodlands Community in Soda Springs just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 on the report of a house on fire.
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday

The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls in Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The National Weather...
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Viewer question prompts Douglas County to inspect dumping site

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Nikki, who lives in Genoa, reached out to tell us about a growing dumpsite for old appliances off of Foothill Road just south of Genoa. Her question is what can be done about the appliances that are being dumped there? She says the area has become a real eyesore and she's concerned about possible impacts on the environment.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy