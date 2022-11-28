ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
SARASOTA, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man allegedly fatally shot estranged wife’s boyfriend to take his 'soul'

TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend while his 2-year-old daughter was nearby. According to WTVJ-TV, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island. Outside the building, officers reportedly found Jose Aranibar-Camacho holding a gun with blood on his hands.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
PALM HARBOR, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding

A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy