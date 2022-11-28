Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Pinellas County man arrested, accused of attempted murder: PCSO
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Pinellas deputies: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The agency says Damien de Leon shot 30-year-old David de Leon Jr. on Tuesday at a home near the intersection...
iontb.com
Man shoots brother multiple times and now charged with attempted murder
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are on scene of a shooting incident in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. The initial report of a domestic situation came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5820 66th Lane North. According to detectives, when deputies arrived on...
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Florida man allegedly fatally shot estranged wife’s boyfriend to take his 'soul'
TAMPA, Fla. (TCD) -- A 41-year-old man allegedly fatally shot his estranged wife’s boyfriend while his 2-year-old daughter was nearby. According to WTVJ-TV, on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28, Miami-Dade Police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment building in the 7900 block of East Drive on Harbor Island. Outside the building, officers reportedly found Jose Aranibar-Camacho holding a gun with blood on his hands.
"You're gonna think I'm drunk," video shows previous arrest of crash suspect
Fox 4 Investigates obtained the dash cam videos of Cassandra Smith’s DUI arrest in Palm Beach County in April of 2021.
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Tampa Man Convicted In Brandon Apartment Double Murder
TAMPA, Fla. – Jy’Quale Samari Grable, 20, Tampa, has been found guilty of conspiracy, robbery, and first-degree premeditated murder. Grable faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2023. Jy’Quale Grable was indicted on February
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
Crash in Collier County leaves Tampa driver dead, 4 passengers injured, FHP says
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A driver from Tampa is dead and four other passengers were left with injuries after a crash Tuesday morning in Collier County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on Interstate 75 in the left lane, just south of Exit 111 (Immokalee Road). But for some reason, the car reportedly drove off the road and crashed into several trees.
Tampa police chief memo says mute function on body worn cameras can't be tracked
The mute function has caused controversy around the country in highly sensitive situations
FHP: St. Pete man killed after van loses control, rolls over in crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 52-year-old man died in a crash in St. Petersburg after he lost control of a van at 4:08 p.m. Monday, troopers say. The man was driving southbound on I-275, just north of 4th Street, when he lost control for reasons that authorities do not know yet, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Clearwater Man Gets Over 22 Years For Possessing Firearm As A Felon
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Aunyis Cherry, 27, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 22 years and 11 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cherry also has been ordered to forfeit the firearm.
iontb.com
Troopers investigating fatal rollover crash on I-275 in Pinellas
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) continue to investigate a fatal crash. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-275 just west of the now closed 4th Street North exit ramp at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Accoring to FHP, a 52 year-old male St....
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
