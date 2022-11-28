ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico: 2022 World Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, pick, start time

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues as Saudi Arabia and Mexico square off in the final round of group play at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday. The two teams are still eligible to advance out of the group with different scenarios. Saudi Arabia are currently in third place with three points, while Mexico is in last place with one point. Both teams will enter the match in a must-win mindset, as three points and some added help during Poland vs. Argentina is the path forward to the round of 16.
Sporting News

How to watch Croatia vs Belgium in Canada: Time, TV channel, live streams, for 2022 World Cup Group F game

Belgium face serious pressure to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16, as they wrap up Group F with arguably their toughest test against rivals Croatia. Roberto Martinez's side slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their last game, and the Red Devils — the No. 2-ranked side in the world heading into the Qatar tournament — are in danger of being dumped out, if they fail to beat the 2018 runners-up.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Morocco on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

There is just one more match for Canada at the 2022 World Cup, as the national team squares off against Morocco. With John Herdman's squad losing their first two matches, Canada cannot advance to the knockout stage, no matter the result of the final contest with Morocco. There is much at stake, as their opponents are aiming to try and secure one of the top two spots in Group F.
Sporting News

'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.
The Independent

Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today

Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
NBC Sports

Australia vs Denmark, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos

This will be an epic battle in Group D as Australia and Denmark can both reach the last 16 of the World Cup heading into their final group game. After their superb win against Tunisia last time out, Australia know a win against Denmark puts them in the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Graham Arnold has had plenty of criticism for the way his team play but they were totally committed against Tunisia and always carried a threat on the counter. They will have to put in a very similar display against the talented Danes but a point could well be enough as Tunisia would have to beat France in the other game in Group D to complicate matters further for Australia and Denmark.
NBC Sports

Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights

Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
Digital Trends

Tunisia vs France live stream: watch the game for free

Tunisia vs France kicks off later today in World Cup 2022 and while it looks likely to be a clear victory for France, it’s still going to be worth watching. If you’ve been catching up on how to watch World Cup 2022 with a specific view to watching the game, we’ve got everything you need to know. Read on while we lay out your options including how to watch the free Tunisia vs France live stream.
Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.

