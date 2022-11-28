Pack of wolves defending their territoryPhoto byFlickr. In the year 2011, something extraordinary was witnessed in the far eastern regions of Russia. In the city of Verhoyansk, Russia, one of the coldest cities in the world, a super pack of more than 400 wolves was spotted terrorizing livestock and the residents of Verhoyans. The exploding wolf population has led the people to drastic measures in order to protect their animals, even going as far as putting a bounty of more than 200$ for every wolf they catch. Although it is normal for wolves to conjugate into groups of 15-30 (Usually being of kin), the habitat in which they were raised, the size of there food as they are known for eating moose, caribou, and deer, and the willingness amongst neighboring groups to collaborate together having the same goal in mind of going hunting to eat has changed the way these animals roam amongst themselves and the rest of the wildlife. This has led to what is known as "super packs" (about 6 -7 groups of around 10-15 wolves that dwell altogether). A nationally recognized sanctuary for wolves called Wolf Haven International, states how wolves have rapidly "become one of the most highly social of all carnivores".

2 DAYS AGO