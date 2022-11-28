Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Why Specific People Respond to Cubist Art
Cubist art reduces natural forms to the abstract. Therefore it must be interpreted by the viewer. Cubist art appreciation, on average, depends on whether or not the art itself can be processed into something meaningful to the viewer. Two studies have shown that object recognition is an important factor in...
The Influence of Nature on Your Thought Processes
In this article, we'll explore the influence of nature on your thought processes. We'll discuss how being in nature can improve your focus and concentration, and how it can help reduce stress and anxiety. We'll also look at how nature can inspire creativity and provide a sense of calm.
KTEN.com
Opportunities to Explore What Emotions Are and How They Make Preschoolers Feel
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/opportunities-to-explore-what-emotions-are-and-how-they-make-preschoolers-feel/. Children feel many emotions. They feel angry when you take a toy away or make them nap. They feel excited on birthdays and special occasions. Most importantly to this article, they feel frustrated when they do not know how to express or manage these emotions. Children must develop methods for managing their emotions to build social-emotional skills like adults. In this article, we will explore how children express their feelings and ways to improve this expression more maturely.
psychologytoday.com
Study Body Language During the Holidays
People who have trouble relaxing over the holidays can take the opportunity to learn more about human behavior. Watching people interact can teach us about body language. Focusing on the moment and getting in touch with our inner voice can help us recharge. Professional speakers are known for being ready...
Vice
An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion
Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
psychologytoday.com
What Effect Does Gamma Brainwave Enhancement Have?
In 2012, I approached Dr. Lynda Thompson of the ADD Centre in Toronto about conducting a single-subject research study on me to investigate the effect of gamma brainwave biofeedback. I approached her because of her past success in treating my brain injury and because of the significant effects of time-limited continuous-release pregabalin on my emotions, neurophysiologically-based anxiety, fatigue, exercise tolerance, and several other brain functions. I wanted to increase GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) to achieve these effects permanently without the unwanted side effects of controlled-release pregabalin.
Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain – new research
Cannabis is one of the most widely used drugs in the world. While there are only a few countries where cannabis is legal for recreational use, many more countries have legalised the use of cannabis for medical reasons. Reducing pain is one of the most common reasons people report using...
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot. The online demo was disabled (though the code for the model is still available for anyone to use), and Meta’s outspoken chief AI scientist complained about the negative public response. So what was Galactica all about, and what went wrong? What’s special about Galactica? Galactica is a language model, a type of AI trained to...
psychologytoday.com
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
psychologytoday.com
Autism and the Danger of Cure Fads
Despite rising rates of autism diagnosis, parents experience much uncertainty about whether autism is a disorder and whether it is curable. Parents of newly-diagnosed children can come across a variety of information online that impacts where they focus their resources. Cure fads can hold parents back from an experience of...
psychologytoday.com
The Differences Between Psychosis and Altered States
Many people might wonder when to seek medical attention for their breaks from reality. According to a nontraditional expert, psychotic disorders and altered states are very different. Psychosis involves dysfunction and distress, while altered states might not. This post is part one of a four-part series interviewing psychologist Lisa Dahlgren.
New awareness as wolves have been forming super packs
Pack of wolves defending their territoryPhoto byFlickr. In the year 2011, something extraordinary was witnessed in the far eastern regions of Russia. In the city of Verhoyansk, Russia, one of the coldest cities in the world, a super pack of more than 400 wolves was spotted terrorizing livestock and the residents of Verhoyans. The exploding wolf population has led the people to drastic measures in order to protect their animals, even going as far as putting a bounty of more than 200$ for every wolf they catch. Although it is normal for wolves to conjugate into groups of 15-30 (Usually being of kin), the habitat in which they were raised, the size of there food as they are known for eating moose, caribou, and deer, and the willingness amongst neighboring groups to collaborate together having the same goal in mind of going hunting to eat has changed the way these animals roam amongst themselves and the rest of the wildlife. This has led to what is known as "super packs" (about 6 -7 groups of around 10-15 wolves that dwell altogether). A nationally recognized sanctuary for wolves called Wolf Haven International, states how wolves have rapidly "become one of the most highly social of all carnivores".
psychologytoday.com
Find Ways to Reduce Stress Daily
Note: This post is adapted from my book Mother Nurture, a book written for mothers — focusing on typical parenting situations and gender differences that are experienced by many, though not all, mothers and fathers and by parents in same-sex relationships. Parenting is a complex subject, plus it intertwines with larger issues of gender roles and the long history of mistreatment of women; obviously, society should do a better job of supporting families in general and mothers and fathers in particular, but meanwhile, there are things they can do for themselves.
psychologytoday.com
Where Your Mind Meets Your Body
Body image issues are precursors for mental illnesses. Body self-consciousness is rooted in one's brain and gives one the sensation of being who they are, both physically and mentally. Neuroscience studies imply that people with body dysmorphia sense their bodies not as they are, but as they think they are.
Futurism
Scientists Gene Hack Random Plant to Grow Cocaine
In what's surely exciting news for some of you out there, scientists in China claim to have genetically modified an obscure plant to produce cocaine in its leaves. According to New Scientist, researchers have been trying to determine how the coca plant — the flora from which the drug cocaine is derived — produces the party-friendly compound for decades. It's a complex biochemical affair, and while researchers more recently have been able to map out most of the plants' process, one key element has continued to evaded them: how, exactly, a chemical precursor dubbed MPOA is converted into a section of the cocaine molecule.
a-z-animals.com
Do Any Animals Commit Suicide?
Nowadays, suicide has become one of the world’s most concerning causes of death. A study shows that suicide is more common in people aged 5-24, and most young people who commit suicide have been previously diagnosed with MDD (major depressive disorder). Animal suicide has recently become a field of...
psychologytoday.com
'Tis the Season to Be Triggered at Family Gatherings
We look forward to being with our families and close friends—yet it can all go sideways quickly. Close relationships are the most powerful triggers that will sabotage joy. You are fully responsiblefor both your happiness and response to triggers. Understanding how to process triggers allows you to experience joy—even...
psychologytoday.com
Brain Machine Interface Enables Mind-Controlled Wheelchairs
Brain-machine interfaces (BMIs) enable the decoding of human brain activity into commands that may operate devices. In a new study, quadriplegic participants learned to operate wheelchairs with their thoughts using brain-machine interfaces. A BMI's ability to decode human activity into commands is a function of both AI and human learning.
Sci-fi-like space elevators could become a reality in the "next 2 or 3 decades"
The space elevator — a structure that reaches into the sky — might feel like a distant, farfetched concept, but it could be closer than we think. In an op-ed for Scientific American, Physics professor Stephen Cohen at Vanier College in Montreal, Quebec, said he believes the sci-fi-like technology could be a reality within "the next two or three decades."
