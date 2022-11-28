ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue's Zach Edey, Ethan Morton Named to Phil Knight Legacy All-Tournament Team

By D.J. Fezler
 2 days ago

Zach Edey was named the Most Valuable Player of the Phil Knight Legacy and joined Ethan Morton as a member of the All-Tournament Team. Purdue is now 6-0 on the season and jumped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following a dominant performance in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational, Purdue basketball's Zach Edey and Ethan Morton were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

Edey — who was also recognized as the event's Most Valuable Player — averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists for the Boilermakers in their three victories. He was the team's leading scorer in wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke.

For the season, Edey is averaging 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 29.8 minutes per contest. He is shooting 61.5% from the field and 75.6% from the free throw line.

Morton, who averaged just 4.7 points per game in the past three matchups, also logged 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The junior guard was excellent on the defensive end of the floor for Purdue and had 19 assists compared to just one turnover over the weekend.

So far in the 2022-23 campaign, Morton is averaging 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.2 assists per contest.

The team moved up 19 spots in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, coming in at No. 5 in the country. The Boilermakers face a short turnaround after returning to West Lafayette, as they prepare for a road trip to Tallahassee, Fla., for a meeting with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Purdue's next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

