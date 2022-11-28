ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Comments / 2

Charlie Gaynor
3d ago

I have known wall for a very long time very nice guy well trained and he will do a good job I give him a lot of credit for what he's got to deal with

News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Inmate Has Died At The Erie County Holding Center

There has been another death at the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo. The incarcerated individual died on Sunday, November 27, 2022, but was not reported by the Sheriff's Office until yesterday, November 30. According to the Buffalo News, William B. Henley, is the person who died. William is a relative of Willie Henley, who was shot by Buffalo police in 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
literock973.com

Osborne: No red flags in background check of fired deputy

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The recent firing of a Tompkins County deputy who’s been charged with sex crimes in Livingston County has raised questions about background checks. Sheriff Derek Osborne says they are extensive. 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke was charged Monday with sexually abusing a woman he arrested while...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Sheriff Whitney: Beards make the “Shop with a Cop” program a success

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office have supported the program since 2012. L-R: CO Robert Brooks, Undersheriff Scott Cicirello, Bruce Campbell Executive Director of the Allegany County Area Foundation, Sheriff Rick Whitney, Lt. Andrew Bigelow and Jail Administrator Chris Ivers. The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office has once again grown beards to...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Public Notice: Town of Burns solar energy project

CORRECTED* COMBINED NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT CONDITIONS, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC COMMENT HEARING, AND COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUES DETERMINATION PROCEDURE. c/o EDF Renewables Development, Inc. 26556 Innovation Drive. San Diego, CA 92128. Facility Location: Town of Burns, Allegany County. Applicant’s Attorney: James A. Muscato, II. Young /...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Cabisca Sentenced for O-E School Trespass

A Duke Center man was sentenced for defiant trespass in McKean County Court Thursday. 50-year-old William Cabisca was barred from the grounds of the Otto-Eldred School District and ruled eligible for parole on time served. Cabisca was charged with harassment, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass after being discovered in a school building in September after being told repeatedly to leave the property.
DUKE CENTER, PA
wesb.com

Drug, Weapons Charges for Smethport Man

A Smethport man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges. According to court filings, a Pennsylvania State Trooper investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle found 30-year-old Thomas Lamb and a passenger sleeping in the front seats of a GMC Sierra with the engine running. The trooper woke the two up and had them exit the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.
SMETHPORT, PA
wesb.com

Two Charged in Mt. Jewett Altercation

Two people were charged after an altercation in Hamlin Township. State Troopers responded to a location on Lower Lindholm Road, where they found a 41-year-old man from Mt. Jewett and a 62-year-old woman from Chaffee, NY. After an investigation, both people were cited for harassment. Their names are being withheld...
MOUNT JEWETT, PA
14850.com

Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

