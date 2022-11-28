Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace, “Lynde,” New York State Police K9
It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the death of K9 Lynde (retired). K9 “Lynde” passed away on December 1, 2022, at the age of 11. K9 Lynde began training with her handler, Trooper Kevin P. Conners, Troop D Bloodhound Unit, in March 2012.
Dan Jordan’s Wild World: Bald Eagles of the Susquehanna
This week’s edition of Dan Jordan’s Wild World takes a bit of a different path. Those of you who know me, know that I photograph bald eagles. A lot! Some call me the eagle whisperer. I have published a series of articles called the Eagle Whisperer. I study bald eagles and log eagle nest sites throughout central and WNY as well as NWPA.
