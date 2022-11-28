Silver alert: Police find missing 83-year-old woman dead

UPDATE: Authorities have found Carol Jones dead.

Casa Grande police say Jones was located in a desert area just north of the living center she was last seen at.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old woman.

The Casa Grande Police Departments says Carol Jones was last seen at in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Officers report Jones' last known location was at the Caliche Living Center, 1600 N. Peart around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe she might be wearing the following:



Gray pants

Black slippers

Purple shirt with hearts

If anyone has any information on Jones, or sees her, please call Detective Miller at (520) 840-2824 or email at tmiller@casagrandeaz.gov.

