Casa Grande, AZ

Silver alert: Police find missing 83-year-old woman dead

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
UPDATE: Authorities have found Carol Jones dead.

Casa Grande police say Jones was located in a desert area just north of the living center she was last seen at.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old woman.

The Casa Grande Police Departments says Carol Jones was last seen at in Casa Grande, Ariz.

Officers report Jones' last known location was at the Caliche Living Center, 1600 N. Peart around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities believe she might be wearing the following:

  • Gray pants
  • Black slippers
  • Purple shirt with hearts

If anyone has any information on Jones, or sees her, please call Detective Miller at (520) 840-2824 or email at tmiller@casagrandeaz.gov.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

