ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

The NY State of Health Care at Home Program: Find out how it can help

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqZb4_0jQ85qmn00

NY State of Health is collaborating with Carina, a non-profit technology organization that provides a safe, easy-to-use care-matching service for the purpose of connecting families and individuals who need home care services with home care professionals who provide care.

The Care at Home program aligns with the ease and accessibility of the New York State of Health Marketplace, providing consumers with a resource to connect with home care professionals available in their area who meet their specific needs.

Initially launched as a pilot in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties and is now expanding to all New York City counties.

All providers come from licensed NY State of Health approved agencies. All agency home care professionals are background checked, trained and certified.

Home care professionals, also known as caregivers can help with, but are not limited to, services such as dressing, personal hygiene, toileting, laundry, cleaning, shopping, meal prep, eating and managing medication.

How it Works: With just a click, you can filter by location and other preferences to connect to trusted home care professionals in your area who best fit your unique needs and can support your goals for independence.

The NY State Care at Home program involves the following steps:

  1. Browse. Enter a ZIP code to find agencies nearby with available home care professionals.

  2. Filter. Use the available filters to find LHCSAs with home care professionals that meet your specific needs.

  3. Connect. Select a LHCSA to message and connect with them.

  4. Match. If needed, set up a free in-home or telehealth evaluation to ask questions and find the right home care professional for your needs.

  5. Receive Home Care Services. A schedule is made, and services begin. Payment for services is made directly by the consumer to the agency that employs the home care professional.

To learn more about the NY State of Health Care at Home Program, please visit https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov .

Comments / 2

Related
The Ithaca Voice

State seeking recipients for nearly $20 million of unclaimed money in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some missing cash in between couch cushions, you may want to consider checking in with New York State too. The State Comptroller’s office is putting on a publicity tour for its online database of “unclaimed funds.” According to the Comptroller’s office, Tompkins County residents and organizations are associated with over $19.6 million in unclaimed funds. Contributing to this cache of cash are sources such as the remainders of old bank accounts, lost paychecks, uncashed checks, and untapped insurance claims.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WETM

The case of Nieko Lisi

Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Western Queens Gazette

Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island

The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy