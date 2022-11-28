The NY State of Health Care at Home Program: Find out how it can help

NY State of Health is collaborating with Carina, a non-profit technology organization that provides a safe, easy-to-use care-matching service for the purpose of connecting families and individuals who need home care services with home care professionals who provide care.

The Care at Home program aligns with the ease and accessibility of the New York State of Health Marketplace, providing consumers with a resource to connect with home care professionals available in their area who meet their specific needs.

Initially launched as a pilot in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties and is now expanding to all New York City counties.

All providers come from licensed NY State of Health approved agencies. All agency home care professionals are background checked, trained and certified.

Home care professionals, also known as caregivers can help with, but are not limited to, services such as dressing, personal hygiene, toileting, laundry, cleaning, shopping, meal prep, eating and managing medication.

How it Works: With just a click, you can filter by location and other preferences to connect to trusted home care professionals in your area who best fit your unique needs and can support your goals for independence.

The NY State Care at Home program involves the following steps:

Browse. Enter a ZIP code to find agencies nearby with available home care professionals. Filter. Use the available filters to find LHCSAs with home care professionals that meet your specific needs. Connect. Select a LHCSA to message and connect with them. Match. If needed, set up a free in-home or telehealth evaluation to ask questions and find the right home care professional for your needs. Receive Home Care Services. A schedule is made, and services begin. Payment for services is made directly by the consumer to the agency that employs the home care professional.