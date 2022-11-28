Read full article on original website
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – A Kentucky man was arrested after 125 pounds of black-market marijuana was seized last weekend in southwest Michigan. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on County Line Road in Watervliet Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, released a statement Thursday after receiving numerous media inquiries about the case and ongoing investigation. They described the statement as their “thoughts” about the investigation...
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
(WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead across the state line. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor. Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking...
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken into custody after police found numerous firearms and a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant in South Bend on Wednesday. The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed the search warrant at a home in the 1900...
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County. Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township on reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.
Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation into a suspicious death is underway in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down. Police confirmed with 16 News Now that this is now being...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting Thursday night that evolved into a response from the South Bend Police Department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiators is now being investigated as a murder-suicide. South Bend Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive on the...
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
Michigan police ramping up enforcement to curb speed-related fatalities
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A data-driven initiative to change driving habits is underway in the State of Michigan. For the next three months, police officers will be paid to work overtime to specifically enforce the speed limit. It is what it is, although Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Campbell...
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide investigation
Elkhart holds Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the city’s Winterfest. The fest brought in hundreds of people to get into the Christmas spirits. There were floats that were judged by Elkhart Parks Department members and our very own Melissa Stephens. Winterfest continued down...
Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'
Cass County animal shelter looking for forever homes
Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions. Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event. “This is an exciting time here...
