Asheville Parks & Recreation warms up December with celebrations for kids, families, and older adults

Press release from Mountain City Public Montessori:. After receiving unanimous approval by the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board in September 2022, Mountain City Public Montessori received unanimous approval by the N.C. State Board of Education at its December 1, 2022 meeting to open in August 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year. Mountain City Public Montessori will be Western North Carolina’s only tuition-free, public Montessori school. Its mission is to provide equitable access to a high-quality, relevant Montessori education to meet the unique needs of all students and strengthen our community. It will serve children in Kindergarten through sixth grade in year one and expand to include 7th grade in 2024-2025 and 8th grade in 2025-2026. Mountain City Public Montessori will partner with a local preschool to offer programming for younger children ages three to five on its campus.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO