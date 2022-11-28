Asheville Parks & Recreation warms up December with celebrations for kids, families, and older adults

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Beer Scout: 7 Clans joins Biltmore Village brewing scene
Since 2018, 7 Clans Brewing has been on the move. Initially based in Canton, the operations relocated to Waynesville in 2020. And while brewing will continue at Frog Level Brewing Co., owners Morgan Owle-Crisp and her husband, Travis Crisp, opened an Asheville-based taproom this summer at 66 Sweeten Creek Road. The location is just up the street from Hillman Beer’s flagship spot and Catawba Brewing Co.’s Biltmore Village location.
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville chamber looks ahead at changes in Raleigh
The Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s fall legislative update on Nov. 30 was notably short on one key ingredient: legislators. The local business group’s annual event usually features Western North Carolina’s General Assembly delegation and its reflections on happenings in Raleigh. This year, the entirety of Buncombe County’s incoming state House contingent was absent, albeit with a good excuse. As newly elected officials, Eric Ager, Lindsey Prather and Caleb Rudow were taking part in orientation at the Capitol. (Veteran lawmakers Mike Clampitt, Warren Daniel, Julie Mayfield and Brian Turner attended.)
Mountain Xpress
New tuition-free public Montessori charter school approved for Asheville
Press release from Mountain City Public Montessori:. After receiving unanimous approval by the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board in September 2022, Mountain City Public Montessori received unanimous approval by the N.C. State Board of Education at its December 1, 2022 meeting to open in August 2023 for the 2023-2024 school year. Mountain City Public Montessori will be Western North Carolina’s only tuition-free, public Montessori school. Its mission is to provide equitable access to a high-quality, relevant Montessori education to meet the unique needs of all students and strengthen our community. It will serve children in Kindergarten through sixth grade in year one and expand to include 7th grade in 2024-2025 and 8th grade in 2025-2026. Mountain City Public Montessori will partner with a local preschool to offer programming for younger children ages three to five on its campus.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville region sees a slight uptick in supply, while sales continued to fall in October
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home sales in the Asheville MSA and surrounding counties, continued to fall in October. The region’s 13 counties, where Canopy MLS tracks housing data, showed a 20.4 percent year-over-year decline, with 985 homes sold during the month. Sales compared to the previous month (Sept. 2022) were down 11.6 percent. October marks ten months of home sales declines as falling demand continues to signal buyers’ disdain for rising rates and prices.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?
I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe board welcomes new member
A new era in Buncombe County leadership begins Monday, Dec. 5. That’s the day newly elected District 2 Commissioner Martin Moore will take his oath of office and replace incumbent Republican Robert Pressley, making the county Board of Commissioners an entirely Democratic body. The first meeting agenda Moore will...
Mountain Xpress
Warren Wilson College named a ‘Best Buy,’ ‘Top Performer on Social Mobility’
Warren Wilson College has been recognized by multiple publications this year as a top school for the value of its education, support of its students and dedication to its core values. The Fiske Guide to Colleges named Warren Wilson one of only 20 “Best Buy” Colleges in the country for...
Mountain Xpress
Board of Education regular meeting Dec. 6
Press release from Buncombe County Public Schools:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on December 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
Mountain Xpress
Public opinions sought for Haywood Road improvements
Opinions to influence transportation accommodations in Asheville. The N.C. Department of Transportation invites the public to provide input regarding resurfacing and improvements to Haywood Road (U.S. 19/23) from Patton Avenue to Ridgelawn Road. A drop-in session will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Trinity United Methodist...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Board of Education extends Dr. Causby’s contract
The Asheville City Board of Education voted Friday, December 2nd, to extend Dr. Jim Causby’s Interim Superintendent contract for another six months through June 15th, 2023. “I am thrilled to continue to lead Asheville City Schools in this interim role,” Dr. Causby said, “This is a wonderful school district with excellent students, staff, and families.”
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tries to fix its property tax appraisal system
Deciding the tax value of real estate, says Joe Minicozzi, is a lot like operating the sound board at a concert. And to his ears, Buncombe County is muddying up the mix. Lots of information and adjustments, a bit like the lights and knobs on a mixing console, go into figuring out what value the county assigns to a home — a number that in turn determines how much its owner will pay in property taxes. Minicozzi, the head of Asheville-based consulting firm Urban3, says Buncombe is assigning inaccurate, low values to more expensive homes and relatively high values to modest ones.
Mountain Xpress
Local groups tackle gun violence
Days after what would have been her son’s 19th birthday, Javelin Duncan organized her first public rally. Titled “Enough,” it brought together about a dozen parents who, like Duncan, had lost their children to gun violence. Her son Teylyn McAlpin, then 17, was killed Nov. 28, 2020, near a baseball field in Montford; Duncan has since moved to Charlotte.
Comments / 0