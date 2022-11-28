ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

wgxa.tv

Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

One dead after accident on I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

64-year-old man killed in fatal car crash in Baldwin County, passenger in serious condition

MACON, Ga. — A fatal car crash on Sunday in Milledgeville left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple. 64-year-old William Keith Duncan was killed in a car accident on Deepstep Road in Baldwin County when his Ford Ranger traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway and hit a tree. The accident occurred around 5:30 on Sunday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray

GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
GRAY, GA
41nbc.com

3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after calls to 911 about two men shooting at eachother

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
FORT VALLEY, GA

