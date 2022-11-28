Read full article on original website
Related
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tractor trailer early Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Twiggs County. 27-year-old Jesse James Graham of Chauncey was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Michum said they believe...
wgxa.tv
Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
41nbc.com
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
41nbc.com
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
64-year-old man killed in fatal car crash in Baldwin County, passenger in serious condition
MACON, Ga. — A fatal car crash on Sunday in Milledgeville left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple. 64-year-old William Keith Duncan was killed in a car accident on Deepstep Road in Baldwin County when his Ford Ranger traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway and hit a tree. The accident occurred around 5:30 on Sunday.
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
41nbc.com
Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
41nbc.com
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man killed in Macon wreck Saturday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after a fatal wreck Saturday night in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Thomaston Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say 52-year-old Clemex Gross was driving east on Thomaston Road when he lost control of his car. The car left the road and flipped. Gross died on the scene.
WALB 10
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
Monroe Sheriff's Office says most of the City of Forsyth without power
FORSYTH, Ga. — Most of the City of Forsyth is without power on Wednesday after severe weather moves across Central Georgia. Georgia Power has been called out to address the issue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. They are currently working to get all power restored. There have...
WMAZ
Family questions GBI, Macon district attorney after spring I-75 shooting
Steven Finfrock was the 18th officer involved shooting in Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the number is now 107.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
Central Georgians' 'Driving Me Crazy' stories bring about successful solutions
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Our "Driving Me Crazy" segment is made for folks to let us know where the trouble spots are when traveling in Central Georgia. These places can be difficult to drive in or are just downright dangerous. However, a couple of folks who've been in our segment...
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Macon, more arrests to come, following drug and gun investigation
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in jail after the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Gang Unit followed up on a complaint that led investigators to find drugs and guns in a Macon residence. When investigators arrived at the residence on Monday, they saw a woman, now identified as 38-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after calls to 911 about two men shooting at eachother
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Comments / 0