fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Community Foundation to support elementary school robotics league
The Whitewater Community Foundation has announced that it will be providing support through a community action grant to robotics programming within the Whitewater Unified School District’s three elementary schools. According to the release, the foundation has advanced some $1,500 to the district to go toward the purchase of a...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Holiday parade to be held Friday
The Generac-sponsored Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2, in Whitewater, according to information supplied by event organizer Downtown Whitewater, Inc. Downtown Whitewater, Inc., is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization formed to promote the city’s history and traditions, according to its website. The parade is scheduled to begin at...
fortatkinsononline.com
St. Joseph School Middle School First Trimester Honor Roll announced
St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson has announced the names of its middle school students who have earned 2022-23 first trimester honor roll recognition. First trimester honor roll accolades can be earned within three categories: Highest Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA (Grade Point Average) of 4.0 and above; High Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.99 to 3.5, and Honors, achieved by students earning a GPA of 3.49 to 3.0.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
fortatkinsononline.com
District recognizes November safety patrollers
The School District of Fort Atkinson recently honored eight members of its Safety Patrol program. Students honored in November included: Violet Jones and Jackson Statz, both of Purdy Elementary School; Bella Niebuhr and Kalen Draeger, both of Barrie Elementary School; Keagan Lilly and Suri Rao, both of Rockwell Elementary School, and Tonkhoa Daosuk and Ameleigha Burkhalter, both of Luther Elementary School.
fortatkinsononline.com
John Nichols to address Jefferson County Democratic party during celebration of activism
The Jefferson County Democratic Party has announced that it will be hosting a “thank you” celebration for a year of “activism and service,” according to a news release. The party will be hosting a reception, titled: “Forward Together,” which will serve to thank volunteers.
fortatkinsononline.com
LaVern Wesley ‘Vern’ Stoker
LaVern Wesley “Vern” Stoker, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep early November 17, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson. Vern was born at home in Ladysmith, on February 10, 1935 son of the late Wesley and Evelyn (Petan) Stoker. He lived a very full and adventurous life. Many have known him as “Boone”.
nbc15.com
No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America
On Giving Tuesday, Richland Center teen shares significance of delivering chemo care packages. Ithaca Public Schools senior Natashia Mueller raised $1,500 to help UW Carbone Cancer Center patients feel better by crafting chemo care packages and delivering them. Police search for suspect in State St. shooting, public should avoid the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebration of Life is December 3, 2022 for Renee Matula
The event will be from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at CC's Place, 8892 County Road W, Allenton, WI, 53002.
Freeway ramp crash: Community holds vigil for Milwaukee youth advocate
Family members say Shannon King was killed in a car accident early Sunday morning. On Monday night, dozens gathered to remember her impact.
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said the schools were cleared and no harmful devices were found. Police...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Wisconsin Makers kicks off ‘Movie Night’ with ‘The Princess Bride’
The Wisconsin Makers organization has announced it will be premiering “Movie Night,” Friday, Dec. 9. The first movie night will feature “The Princess Bride,” the showing of which will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the community makerspace, 200 E. Clay St.,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
wpr.org
Debt owed by Wisconsin's local governments reaches highest level on record
Local governments across Wisconsin are dealing with increasing debt burdens, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The report found that total debt owed by the state's cities, counties, villages and towns rose by 5.4 percent to $11.04 billion in 2020 — the highest amount on record.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
