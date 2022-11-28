Jay Leno hits police car ahead of stand-up return from serious burns

Jay Leno’s return to the stand-up stage wasn’t an entirely smooth ride.

The comedian grazed a police car upon arriving at a California comedy club Sunday for his first performance since suffering serious burns this month, according to TMZ.

Leno reportedly struck a Hermosa Beach Police Department vehicle’s tire before going into The Comedy & Magic Club.

He downplayed the incident after the show, telling reporters, “I didn’t really hit a cop car,” and responding, “Well, there you go,” after a media member said there was no damage to either vehicle.

An official with Hermosa Beach Police told the Daily News the department “can not confirm nor deny the existence of a traffic collision report.”

Leno’s stand-up set came less than a week after he was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was treated for the deep second-degree and possibly third-degree burns he suffered Nov. 12 when a car he was working on caught fire.

The former “Tonight Show” star underwent at least one surgery at the burn center, where he stayed for more than a week.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement last week.

A native of New Rochelle, N.Y., Leno is a well-known car collector who has hosted the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage” highlighting vintage and interesting vehicles since 2014.

He told reporters that Sunday’s stand-up show went well, saying, “They were a great crowd.”