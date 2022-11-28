ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa Beach, CA

Jay Leno hits police car ahead of stand-up return from serious burns

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Jay Leno’s return to the stand-up stage wasn’t an entirely smooth ride.

The comedian grazed a police car upon arriving at a California comedy club Sunday for his first performance since suffering serious burns this month, according to TMZ.

Leno reportedly struck a Hermosa Beach Police Department vehicle’s tire before going into The Comedy & Magic Club.

He downplayed the incident after the show, telling reporters, “I didn’t really hit a cop car,” and responding, “Well, there you go,” after a media member said there was no damage to either vehicle.

An official with Hermosa Beach Police told the Daily News the department “can not confirm nor deny the existence of a traffic collision report.”

Leno’s stand-up set came less than a week after he was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he was treated for the deep second-degree and possibly third-degree burns he suffered Nov. 12 when a car he was working on caught fire.

The former “Tonight Show” star underwent at least one surgery at the burn center, where he stayed for more than a week.

“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr. Peter Grossman said in a statement last week.

A native of New Rochelle, N.Y., Leno is a well-known car collector who has hosted the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage” highlighting vintage and interesting vehicles since 2014.

He told reporters that Sunday’s stand-up show went well, saying, “They were a great crowd.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Jay Leno reveals face, hand scars as he’s discharged from hospital burn unit

Jay Leno is on the mend. The former “Tonight Show” host, 72, was discharged from the hospital Monday, looking happy and healthy as he posed for a photo with staff from the Grossman Burn Center after recovering from “serious” burns. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage,” doctors shared in a press release. “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all...
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire

Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
Popculture

Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident

Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jay Leno returns to the stage just 2 weeks after burn accident

(CNN) - Just two weeks after suffering burn injuries in a garage fire, comedian Jay Leno returned to the stage Sunday night. The former NBC “Tonight Show” host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California. Leno, an avid...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
WWD

How a Department Store Heiress Turned Her Historic Beverly Hills Estate Into a Must-see Public Garden and Home Tour

The famed Robinson Department store may be long gone, but the family’s legacy lives on in a six-acre Beverly Hills estate in California that has been open to the public for 45 years. Known as the Virginia Robinson Gardens, the compound was built in 1911 by Harry and Virginia Robinson, who wed in 1903 and took a long honeymoon to Europe, India and Kashmir, where the newlyweds collected merchandise for the family department store and themselves.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Returning to Los Angeles, California, they were driving...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily News

Will Smith discusses Chris Rock slap in interview: ‘Hurt people hurt people’

Will Smith was “going through something” when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars but doesn’t think that justifies his actions, he said in an interview with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. The actor didn’t specify what he was dealing with before the incident at the March award show, but said on Monday night’s episode that the slap stemmed from “rage that had been bottled for a really long ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily News

Rising country star Jake Flint, 37, dead hours after his wedding: ‘He was loved by everybody’

Rising country star Jake Flint died this past weekend, just hours after his wedding. He was 37. The “What’s Your Name?” and “Long Road Back Home” singer died in his sleep, mere hours after saying “I do” to wife Brenda Wilson Flint on Saturday, publicist Clif Doyal confirmed to The Oklahoman. A cause of death has not yet been determined. Flint’s new wife took to Facebook Monday with a video ...
The Berrics Canteen

Rob Dyrdek Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

Rob Dyrdek dropped by The Nine Club for a much anticipated interview covering his long list of accomplishments. They talk about meeting Neil Blender and getting on G&S; getting on and helping to form Alien Workshop; his first shoe; his video parts; building the first skate plaza in his hometown of Kettering Ohio; Rob & Big on MTV; grinding the “square” rail in downtown LA; creating the Fantasy Factory; how he came up with Street League; starting Ridiculousness; buying back DNA Distribution; and ‘SLS Trick Of The Year.’
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy