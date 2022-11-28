ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Three-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Three-Midday” game were:

0-8-8, SB:

(zero, eight, eight; SB: zero)

Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). “Malik was fantastic,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He should start getting some mention for that Sixth Man of the Year stuff. Especially if we keep playing well.” Prior to the three-game skid, the Kings had won seven straight games and are off to their best 20-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings were 14-6 that year. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jackson-Davis leads No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 UNC, 77-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis grew up dreaming about winning showcase college games. On Wednesday night, Indiana’s senior forward finally got a chance to celebrate a big, nationally televised victory. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Afterward, Jackson-Davis soaked it in with a rare smile and some fun-filled analogies. “I just thought that our defense was very constrictive, like an anaconda,” he said, drawing laughter. “It just really sucked the life out of UNC early. They couldn’t get any big shots early and we kind of rode it out till the end of the game.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Edmonton visits Minnesota after Draisaitl’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (12-10-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -136, Oilers +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Minnesota Wild after Leon Draisaitl’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Oilers’ 5-4...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail. “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement. Further details weren’t released.
LINCOLN, NE
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s child abuse to Indiana authorities and violated patient privacy laws by telling a newspaper reporter about the girl’s treatment. That account sparked a national political uproar in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, with some news outlets and Republican politicians falsely suggesting Bernard fabricated the story and President Joe Biden nearly shouting his outrage over the case during a White House event. Bernard and her lawyers maintain the girl’s abuse had already been reported to Ohio police and child protective services officials before the doctor ever saw the child. A 27-year-old man has been charged in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
In Arizona, losing candidate points to perceived conflict

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake and supporters of her failed campaign for Arizona governor are attacking Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs as having a conflict of interest for overseeing the election she won. Secretaries of state across the country routinely oversee their own races, and Republicans had no such criticism when one of their own was secretary of state in Georgia and oversaw his own election for governor four years ago. The criticism on Hobbs has persisted after one heavily Republican rural county declined to certify its own election results, forcing Hobbs to sue. Lake said in a video posted to social media this week that Hobbs “is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her governor by certifying the election that she botched. You simply can’t make this stuff up.” Hobbs defeated Lake by a little more than 17,000 votes, and there has been no evidence that voters were disenfranchised, or that the result was in any way inaccurate. Every county in the state except one — Cochise County, in the state’s southeast corner — has certified its results. Hobbs’ lawsuit against the county has its first hearing on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
