Read full article on original website
Edward Mazzuchelli
5d ago
There will come a point where the consumer will decide enough is enough and elect to distance itself from Comcast and Verizon and look at alternatives. I expect an enterprising person like Elon musk will see an opportunity to address this market with affordable annual cost better service and coverage.
Reply
4
Related
Fox Corp. Warns Viewers Of Its Networks About Potential DirecTV Blackout; Pay-TV Operator Decries “Scare Tactics”
A few days before the expiration of a carriage deal with DirecTV, Fox Corp. is warning viewers of its networks about a potential blackout as the companies continue to negotiate. Fox today began airing a crawl across the bottom of the screen on networks including FS1, the Big Ten Network and Fox News. The message advised viewers of the potential outage. Ahead of a December 2 deadline at midnight PT, the companies are continuing to hold active talks. DirecTV is among the largest pay-TV operators, with more than 13 million U.S. households as of the third quarter. The company is owned by...
Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters
How much is that doggie in the window? If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this: The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded. It’s estimated that 42 million watched. If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
Fox warns DirecTV customers it could drop sports programming including World Cup, NFL Friday
Fox said DirecTV customers could lose access to its programming, including the World Cup and the NFL, on Friday. DirecTV called it "scare tactics"
Former CNN Star Anchor Dies
Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Former CNN Head Jeff Zucker Close to Landing New Gig
Former CNN President Jeff Zucker, who was ousted from WarnerMedia in February, appears close to an agreement to “lead a $1 billion sports investment fund backed by the private equity outfit” RedBird Capital, according to Deadline.
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
CNET
Disney Channel, ESPN Lose 2 Million Subscribers Each
Both Disney Channel and ESPN each lost 2 million subscribers this fiscal year, The Walt Disney Co. reported Tuesday. At 74 million subscribers, the two cable networks are the media conglomerate's largest, according to the filing Disney disclosed through the Securities and Exchange Commission. The subscriber loss reflects the media...
College GameDay Personality Is Leaving ESPN For FOX
FOX Sports is reportedly set to poach a member of ESPN's College GameDay crew. According to Awful Announcing, production coordinator and betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica will be leaving GameDay and joining FOX. At his new network, Fallica will join the Big Noon Kickoff show, per Awful Announcing's Ben...
From Sideline To Studio: How Coaches, Networks Help Each Other
When Jeff Saturday was named interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts last month, there were plenty of questions about how a candidate with no college or pro coaching experience could score an NFL head coaching job. The answer could come down to four letters: ESPN. From professional to college sports,...
Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Challenging ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
One of the fiercest college football rivalries is taking place off the field, with Fox Sports’ “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show challenging ESPN’s “College GameDay.”. In the latest development, Fox is poaching Chris “The Bear” Fallica for “Big Noon Kickoff,” according to Awful Announcing....
Drew Brees, PointsBet Pull Off Elaborate Lightning Publicity Stunt
One of America’s prominent sportsbooks has electrified the internet with what is now understood to be an elaborate publicity stunt. In the early hours of Friday morning, videographer Rafael Hernández tweeted a video depicting NFL legend Drew Brees supposedly getting struck by lightning while shooting a commercial in Catatumbo, Venezuela for PointsBet.
Disney Pays $900M for MLB’s Stake in Its Streaming Tech
MLB — which founded BAMTech — sold the 15% stake to Disney this month, according to Disney’s latest annual report made public on Tuesday. That puts the valuation of the subsidiary, now known as Disney Streaming, at $6 billion, a 40% jump over the last 15 months.
Speed Sport to launch motorsports television channel in 2023
One of the oldest motorsports publications in the United States has partnered with a network development group to launch a television channel dedicated to racing in 2023. Speed Sport, which began as National Speed Sport News in 1934, announced its deal Thursday with Obsession Media to debut SPEED SPORT 1 next spring. SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast over 400 live events and thousands of hours of motorsports content across free ad-supported streaming television and traditional linear platforms. Other platforms currently described as FAST services include Paramount’s Pluto TV, Comcast’s Xumo, Fox’s Tubi, Amazon Freevee and The Roku Channel. SPEED SPORT 1 plans to broadcast motorsports competition, news, information, behind-the-scenes action, lifestyle programming and documentaries. It is being developed by Obsession Media, a consortium of motorsports and television executives with backgrounds ranging from ESPN, Disney and MTV to the original motorsports-dedicated platforms Speedvision and Speed Channel.
AdWeek
Week of Nov. 21 Evening News Ratings: Top-Ranked World News Tonight Posts Year-Over-Year Gains
Top-ranked ABC World News Tonight with David Muir held on to its No. 1 status during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week of November 21 — meaning it has now defeated its evening news competition from NBC and CBS 208 of the past 209 weeks in average total viewers—and 137 of the last 139 weeks among adults 25-54.
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 12