Michele Gettle Conard
3d ago

Too late. Go Woke Go Broke. Cancelled Disney and they lost my business. Won't spend another dime on them

Harold McLean
3d ago

Bob - The GROOMER - Iger is an openly proud Member of the Alphabet Community , He must be of Low Financial IQ because He and His Bum Boys , Fail to understand that Regular People, Do Not Want their Kids to be exposed to the ALPHABET and WOKEIST Narrative

sh bas
3d ago

cant..swallowed the legend of equity. inclusiveness..the woke

