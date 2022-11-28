Read full article on original website
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
LeBron James reacts to former Lakers teammate Ivica Zubac nearly dropping a 30-30 game
LeBron James’ debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t go as planned. James missed considerable time due to a groin injury, and the Lakers, in desperation mode to bolster the team’s shooting, traded away promising third-year center Ivica Zubac (along with Michael Beasley) in exchange for Mike Muscala.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
LeBron gets 31 in Lakers' 128-109 rout of Dame-less Blazers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves added a season-high 22 points and the Los Angeles Lakers rebounded from a heartbreaking loss with a 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the Lakers’ sixth victory in eight games. Los Angeles shook off a gut-wrenching loss to Indiana in which it blew a late 17-point lead by taking an 18-point lead early in the fourth against Portland and holding on comfortably to beat a team with a winning record for the first time since Nov. 2. Davis was the key, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter after managing just three against the Pacers in the fourth. “I think he was just himself in the fourth quarter,” James said of Davis. “(Tuesday) was a tough day for us, coming off that loss, but we had a lot of conversations about how we could be better, especially in the fourth quarter, and AD is a big part of that. ... He’s too big-time for our team not to have the ball in his hands.”
Kyle Kuzma's Status For Timberwolves-Wizards Game
Kyle Kuzma is not on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards.
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns, Beasley, Cavs, Pacers, Westbrook
The Suns are still looking to trade Jae Crowder but president of basketball operations James Jones says the team just hasn’t yet found the “right fit.” “We have natural deadlines, like the trade deadline, where you usually have a flurry of deals but other than that, it’s just finding the right fit and we just […]
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers
Kemba Walker is nearing a deal to join the Mavericks, as Marc Stein of Substack reveals. Walker played for the Knicks last season, although, after an offseason trade to the Pistons, he’s sat on the sidelines. The Mavericks are nearing a deal to sign former All-Star guard Kemba Walker, league sources tell me. Full story […]
Wizards Interested In Jae Crowder
The Wizards are among the teams with interest in Jae Crowder, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com. Washington has several players on mid-sized salaries who could be inserted into a trade. Phoenix reportedly wants a power forward in any deal that sends Crowder outbound. Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Kyle Kuzma could be potential fits. It […]
Luka Doncic Selects Player He Believes Is Best In the NBA
Since arriving in the NBA in 2018, Luka Doncic has been a consistently high performer from day one and is considered one of the best young talents in the game. He’s led the Dallas Mavericks to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and will hope to do so again in 2022-23, […]
NBA Injury Notes For Monday Night: Cavs, Pascal, AD, McDaniels, Sixers
We’re rounding up the latest NBA injury updates ahead of Monday night’s slate of games. Check back up until game times, as this piece will be updated. The Cavs will be without Jarrett Allen, Lamar Stevens, and Kevin Love against the Raptors, per the league’s injury report. Cedi Osman is a candidate to continue to […]
Injury Notes: Simmons, KAT, Pistons, Kawhi, PG, Knicks
Ben Simmons left the Nets-Magic contest on Monday night with left knee soreness and the team is calling him day-to-day. Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is day-to-day with left knee soreness. He adds Simmons asked to get out of the game in the second quarter. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) November 29, 2022 Latest on Karl-Anthony […]
Fantasy Hoops: Where Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns Rank After Injury Updates
FortyEightMinutes is bringing you fantasy basketball rankings and content based on ESPN’s points league settings for the 2022-23 NBA season. Damian Lillard Has Targeted Return Date Lillard is expected to return to the court on Sunday, December 4th for a home matchup against the Pacers. "Damian Lillard is targeting a return date of December 4th […]
Pacers Unlikely To Trade Veteran Players?
While it is assumed that the Pacers will go further into a youth movement and build around Tyrese Haliburton, are we sure the Pacers will ultimately tear down their roster to do so? There are plenty of people around the league that believe Indiana is no sure bet to take that route, Sam Amick of […]
Lakers News: L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
Finally, an easy blowout!
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is currently fourth in the league scoring 31.3 points per game. The Bucks have gone 11-2 at home....
LeBron James Shares High Praise For Ivica Zubac
LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac had the game of his life on Sunday in a win over the Indiana Pacers. Posting 31 points, 29 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks, Zubac joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only two players in NBA history to record that stat line or better. His game caught the attention of players around the league, including his former teammate LeBron James.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
Pelicans Injury Report on Brandon Ingram vs. Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-8) may be without their star forward against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-12) tonight at home.
