‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”. Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition...
December events at St. Lawrence University
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has released a list of upcoming events for the month of December. An interactive campus map is available online. Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. at Pickens Hall in Heuvelton, N.Y. Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. at Gunnison Memorial Chapel at...
Citizenship Academy of Syracuse responds to tragic death of student who died in fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an emotional social media post, the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School is responding to the tragic loss of one of its students, Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White, an 8-year-old who died in a house fire in the town of Clay just before Thanksgiving 2022.
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
Sheriff: Indian River school bus monitor arrested after allegedly fighting students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took...
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
General Brown football team heading to state championships
DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown football team is heading to state championships. The General Brown Lions are set to play James O’Neill High School in the Class C State Football Championship Game. The Lions previously took home wins in the Class C subregionals and regionals against...
