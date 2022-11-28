ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

December events at St. Lawrence University

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has released a list of upcoming events for the month of December. An interactive campus map is available online. Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. at Pickens Hall in Heuvelton, N.Y. Saturday, December 3 at 4 p.m. at Gunnison Memorial Chapel at...
CANTON, NY
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Travel is hazardous in Lewis County due to lake effect snow bands moving across the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This advisory affects all of Lewis County and was issued...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Jefferson County flu cases spike, concerning officials

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Country is facing a spike in flu cases, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has declared flu activity to be high nationwide. In New York, there have been over 41 thousand cases of the high-contagious flu confirmed this season, according to the Department of Health. The virus is mainly spread by coughing, sneezing, or close contact.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
General Brown football team heading to state championships

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown football team is heading to state championships. The General Brown Lions are set to play James O’Neill High School in the Class C State Football Championship Game. The Lions previously took home wins in the Class C subregionals and regionals against...
DEXTER, NY

