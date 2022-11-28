Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo close to signing deal worth $207 million annually with soccer club in Saudi Arabia to become world sport's highest earner, according to reports
Currently, only two athletes in the world – NBA superstar LeBron James and soccer icon Lionel Messi – earn over $100 million per year.
Who Will Buy Man United? Price Tag Shortens List
Manchester United’s owners announced plans last week to explore strategic alternatives for the club — but at Forbes’ $4.6 billion valuation, the number of potential bidders could be limited. The team will consider “new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.”
Paris Saint-Germain Seeks Record $4B Valuation
A stake sale from France’s top soccer team could have reverberations across Europe. $4.1 billion valuation for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in a stake sale. QSI is looking to offload a 15% stake in the team which it purchased for around $72.3 million in 2011. The $4 billion...
Manchester United Sale Talk Drives Surge in Stock Price
The Glazer family is showing more interest in selling Manchester United — and investors are taking notice. The publicly traded team’s stock price has surged more than 70% over the past week. The Glazers are reportedly looking for a price above $7.2 billion, which would be a world...
Bad Weather Dampens Drive Shack’s Quarter
The owner of a golf-related leisure and entertainment business weathered a literally stormy third quarter. Drive Shack generated $88.7 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. Its entertainment golf business — comprising both Drive Shack and Puttery venues — saw revenue reach $16.7 million for the period ending Sept. 30, a 47% uptick year-over-year.
Fitness Hotels Offer New Form of Luxury Travel
Hotels are discovering a new way to offer a luxury experience by leaning into fitness and wellness. Siro, a brand of luxury hotel company One&Only, plans to become the latest entrant in the emerging space with a combined accommodation and health club location in Dubai next year, with one in Montenegro to follow in 2024.
Fanatics-Owned NFT Venture Cuts Third of Workforce
Fanatics-owned Candy Digital has laid off more than a third of its workforce of roughly 100 employees. The NFT platform — which operates independently from Fanatics — was valued at $1.5 billion in October 2021 following a $100 million Series A funding round co-led by New York-based VC firm Insight Partners and Softbank Vision Fund 2.
USMNT Earns $13M For Advancing To World Cup Knockout Stage
With a 1-0 victory over Iran, the United States men’s national team has finished second in Group B to move on to the 2022 World Cup knockout stage — and has secured a larger payday for the country. By simply making the tournament, the Americans had accrued $9...
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0