IA Lottery
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
05-06-29-34-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(five, six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $30,640,000
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-1-1
(five, one, one)
Pick 3 Midday
9-8-3
(nine, eight, three)
Pick 4 Evening
0-8-3-1
(zero, eight, three, one)
Pick 4 Midday
7-2-1-1
(seven, two, one, one)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
