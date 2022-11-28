“I am the head coach at Tulane.” Fritz addresses Georgia Tech rumors ahead of AAC title game

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Tulane will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon, and it may or may not be Willie Fritz’s final game as the Green Wave’s head coach.

This comes just one day after sources said Georgia Tech was close to hiring Fritz to be the next coach after Geoff Collins was fired earlier this year. When asked about reported contact with the Yellow Jackets, Fritz did not confirm he was leaving Tulane, but did not deny it either.

“I am the head coach at Tulane,” said Fritz in an interview with WGNO’s Ed Daniels on Monday. “That’s what I told our guys at practice.”

Fritz said of Georgia Tech, “I don’t want to get in other people’s business.”

Kickoff for the AAC title is set for Saturday at 3:00 pm at Yulman Stadium. The game will be televised locally right here on WGNO and ABC.

