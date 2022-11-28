ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“I am the head coach at Tulane.” Fritz addresses Georgia Tech rumors ahead of AAC title game

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274miJ_0jQ8428r00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Tulane will host Central Florida in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon, and it may or may not be Willie Fritz’s final game as the Green Wave’s head coach.

This comes just one day after sources said Georgia Tech was close to hiring Fritz to be the next coach after Geoff Collins was fired earlier this year. When asked about reported contact with the Yellow Jackets, Fritz did not confirm he was leaving Tulane, but did not deny it either.

RELATED STORY: Edi-torial: Fritz move to Georgia Tech still likely

“I am the head coach at Tulane,” said Fritz in an interview with WGNO’s Ed Daniels on Monday. “That’s what I told our guys at practice.”

Fritz said of Georgia Tech, “I don’t want to get in other people’s business.”

Watch the complete interview with reporters in the player above.

Kickoff for the AAC title is set for Saturday at 3:00 pm at Yulman Stadium. The game will be televised locally right here on WGNO and ABC.

Follow us on social media!

Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok
WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports
Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane retention of Fritz a watershed moment

All is well that ends well. Fortunately, the ending may be just a new beginning at Tulane. Willie Fritz remains the coach of the Green Wave, a huge winning development for the Green Wave and its loyal and growing fan base. The two levels of fans are important. Having been...
ATLANTA, LA
WGNO

Tulane gains national exposure amid successful football team

"I did not expect this type of boom for football or everything I did not see it coming at all," said Ross Wilson, a student at Tulane. It seems to be a re-brand at the unversity, which is traditionally known for its academics. This year, they're gaining national exposure for a different reason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Time for an upgrade: Fritz talks what it takes to move football program forward: Watch here as Willie Fritz says “we have momentum”

Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz says in the next three to four weeks, he will sit down and discuss improvements needed for the Tulane football program, with the “powers that be.” Fritz made the comments Wednesday after practice. Tulane hosts Central Florida Saturday in the American Athletic Championship game. The winner likely earns a […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
WGNO

LSU in danger of letdown game vs Georgia??

LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he’s not worried about the motivation for his team to play well in an SEC Championship Game that won’t help their College Football Playoff chances. Also of concern — oddsmakers made Georgia a heavy favorite in the game vs LSU. Hear the entire report & what Coach Kelly had […]
ATLANTA, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
WGNO

WGNO

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy