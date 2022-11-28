MO Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9

(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Pick 3 Midday

0-2-9

(zero, two, nine)

Pick 4 Evening

9-0-8-6

(nine, zero, eight, six)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-3-9

(seven, nine, three, nine)

Powerball

29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Show Me Cash

08-12-20-25-35

(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $97,000

Woman tells police Joseph 'pushed me on couch, strangled me'

UNLV remains unbeaten with 95-78 romp over San Diego

AP PHOTOS: Spectacular eruption of world's largest volcano

