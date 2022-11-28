MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
17-21-35-36-42, Lucky Ball: 9
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
Pick 3 Midday
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
9-0-8-6
(nine, zero, eight, six)
Pick 4 Midday
7-9-3-9
(seven, nine, three, nine)
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Show Me Cash
08-12-20-25-35
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $97,000
