Rokita files complaint with medical licensing board against abortion care provider
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard Wednesday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board. The complaint stems from Bernard providing abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. Records show that Bernard filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing an abortion...
Lake Michigan community groups urge EPA to close loophole in federal coal ash rules
Two groups want the Environmental Protection Agency to make good on its promise to clean up so-called “legacy” coal ash ponds along Lake Michigan. Just Transition Northwest Indiana and the Illinois Green New Deal Coalition plan to deliver a petition with almost 2,000 signatures to the EPA’s regional office in Chicago on Thursday.
Indiana to fund $2 million program to support English learner teachers
The number of Indiana students learning English grew by more than 50 percent in the past five years. A new initiative offers free training for educators to learn how to teach these students. Indiana will spend $2 million on a new initiative to train educators how to teach English to...
New Ivy Tech program offers career guidance to formerly incarcerated Hoosiers
People who have been formerly incarcerated face many barriers to finding housing and earning a living wage, and often struggle to support themselves and their families. Beginning in January, a program at Ivy Tech Community College aims to improve the quality of life for justice-involved youth and adults. The year-long...
