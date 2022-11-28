ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lake Michigan community groups urge EPA to close loophole in federal coal ash rules

Two groups want the Environmental Protection Agency to make good on its promise to clean up so-called “legacy” coal ash ponds along Lake Michigan. Just Transition Northwest Indiana and the Illinois Green New Deal Coalition plan to deliver a petition with almost 2,000 signatures to the EPA’s regional office in Chicago on Thursday.
