IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto
04-18-21-32-34-45, Extra Shot: 25
(four, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Extra Shot: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $4,850,000
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
09-18-26-32-38
(nine, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Pick Three-Midday
2-0-4, Fireball:
(two, zero, four; Fireball: zero)
Pick Three-Evening
6-7-3, Fireball: 8
(six, seven, three; Fireball: eight)
Pick Four-Midday
8-9-1-6, Fireball: 3
(eight, nine, one, six; Fireball: three)
Pick Four-Evening
5-2-4-9, Fireball: 7
(five, two, four, nine; Fireball: seven)
Lucky Day Lotto
04-05-26-33-38
(four, five, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $250,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Powerball
29-30-32-48-50, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Comments / 0