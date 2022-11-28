ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

1061thecorner.com

ACPD seeks runaway juveniles

Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 16 -year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery. Mr. Peery and Miss Garfield are both from the Crozet area and were last seen together in Crozet. Miss Garfield is approximately 5 months pregnant. Anyone with information on Mr. Peery’s or...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

3 adults, 7 juveniles arrested in shooting and car theft gang activity in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police announce the arrests of 3 adults and 7 juveniles in 7 shots fired and 29 car theft incidents since July. Police Chief Sean Reeves said while crime is down overall in the county, these incidents between Barracks and Rio roads in the county are associated with gang activity… including the July-August cluster of shooting in Abbington Crossing apartments.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

One person dies in Pen Park Lane house fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Fire and Rescue report one person dead in fire in a home in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. Crews from the county and the city responded at 12:40 this (Friday) morning to a report from a passer-by of a home on fire at 1175 Pen Park Lane.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

Downtown Mall Grand Illumination welcomes the 2022 holidays tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Tonight is the Downtown Mall’s 25th Anniversary Grand Illumination from 5-to-8 at Ting Pavilion co-sponsored by the city and the UVa Community Credit Union. UVa Community Credit’s Cassandra (cuh-SAWN-druh) Riggin tells Morning News there’s food, games, prizes, special guests, and plenty of holiday fun for all ages.There’s a variety of music on the Ting stage.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

Virginia Tops Penn State 89-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (9-0, 1-0 ACC) picked up an 89-68 victory against Penn State (7-1, 0-0 B1G) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Virginia opened the game on an...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

