Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market
Kick off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Waynesboro. The event features a Holiday Market featuring local artisans, food and other activities. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market will be set up off Main Street in the alley leading to Lumos Plaza. Crystal...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
WHSV
“Driving high is not as bad as driving drunk” says local criminal justice planner
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say never have substances in your system that can impair your judgement and senses when you’re behind the wheel. Local Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti said 227 cases of driving under the influence have been reported in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the last year.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Wonderfest festival, parade make downtown worthy of a Hallmark movie
The community is invited to celebrate the magic of the holidays this Saturday, Dec. 3, with a full day of free festive fun for the entire family in Harrisonburg. The downtown setting is worthy of a Hallmark holiday special with horse carriage rides, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house competition, live nativities and more.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police welcome six Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy grads
The Albemarle County Police Department has added six new officers to the department. On Thursday, Nov. 17, ACPD supported six recruits as they graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy. During the 20-week academy, the recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification in Virginia. The graduates included:
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Augusta Free Press
December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service
The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
WHSV
Heart-warming military homecoming surprise for students at River Bend Elementary School
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lt. Col. Heath Phillips has served in the military for 22 years. He spent the last nine months in Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a NATO deployment with the U.S. Army National Guard. Last week, he was welcomed home by students and staff at...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Housing Authority prepares to submit Bluestone Town Center proposal to city
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority (HRHA) is preparing to submit an application to the city for its largest housing project ever. The proposed Bluestone Town Center would be built near the intersection of Garbers Church Road and Erikson Avenue and would include between 850-900 housing units of different varieties.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition
Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
cardinalnews.org
New River Community College offers free computer tune up; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia caterer brings hospitality home with Harvest Table café
Harvest Table has a regular menu including the Brisket Biscuit with ‘Bama Sauce – a sliced soft biscuit with sweet and savory brisket slices and a side of ’Bama white barbecue sauce.
cbs19news
Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk closed for repair in Greenbrier Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk in Greenbrier Park closed Monday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation started working on repairing the damaged boardwalk. In 2019, the wetlands underneath the boardwalk flooded, lifting it off its foundation and completely destroying it. The repairs will leave...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages. Admission is...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
Comments / 0