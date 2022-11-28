ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

December Ivy Talk to focus on desegregation of extension service

The December Ivy Talk will feature Dr. Carmen Harris, a professor of history at the University of South Carolina, speaking on the subject of the desegregation of the extension service on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. The talk titled “Negro Extension Work in the American South: A Quest for Independence”...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Entrepreneurs eligible for start-up grants through competition

Local entrepreneurs planning to launch a Waynesboro business are invited to participate in the Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne training and start-up grant competition. Existing and aspiring downtown business owners are eligible for one of three prizes totaling $48,000. Grow Waynesboro Main & Wayne is a business training program designed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Staunton

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Staunton-Waynesboro, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk closed for repair in Greenbrier Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk in Greenbrier Park closed Monday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation started working on repairing the damaged boardwalk. In 2019, the wetlands underneath the boardwalk flooded, lifting it off its foundation and completely destroying it. The repairs will leave...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

VSP investigate a Winchester fatality in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the investigation of a Winchester fatality in a Shenandoah County accident. Nov. 26 near 4:30 a.m. a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer was traveling on Interstate 81 South when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord that was stopped with mechanical issues in the right lane near mile marker 270.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

