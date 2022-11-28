Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Jeff Bezos advises people to be careful with their money this holiday season
In context: We're just over one week away from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which means retailers are getting ready to start (or have already started) their discount sales. Amazon sees billions of dollars worth of purchases over this period, so it's somewhat surprising to hear the company's founder and Chief Executive, Jeff Bezos, advising people to be frugal.
CNBC
DoorDash lays off 1,250 employees
CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. is laying off 1,250 corporate workers as part of...
geekwire.com
What to expect at re:Invent: Amazon Web Services navigates uncertain economic times
Amazon Web Services will face a new challenge at its annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week: keeping software developers and big corporate customers engaged with the long-term potential of its cloud platform, while grappling with the more immediate realities of an economic downturn. The stakes are high for...
Jeff Bezos Makes a Major Announcement
Jeff Bezos is making headlines. The billionaire founder of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report seems to have a media plan that he has been executing perfectly for several weeks. Last month, the tycoon warned of a deteriorating economy, advising businesses and consumers to prepare for tough days ahead. Interest rates are aggressively raised against inflation which, at its highest in 40 years, threatens to plunge the economy into recession.
I asked the world’s top CEOs if they’re taking diversity seriously. Here’s why their answers could change your life
Corporate culture has entered the fourth phase in its history: the integration of purpose and profit, writes Robert Reiss.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says economy will test 'long term resolve' of companies
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has been trying to "streamline" costs while also trying to invest in areas they they believe will impact the company in the long term.
Citi CEO Jane Fraser: ‘If grandma’s investing in crypto, we better have protections in place.’
On this week’s episode of Fortune‘s Leadership Next podcast, co-hosts Alan Murray and Ellen McGirt talk with Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi, about the massive turnaround job she was tasked with, problems in the crypto world, and how Fortune played a role in her decision to move to the U.S.
Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
The Rossignol Group to Invest $50M in Three Years Targeting Revenue Growth, Sustainability Leadership
ST-JEAN-DE-MOIRANS, France & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Targeting both significant revenue growth and category leadership in sustainable ski and outdoor products, the Rossignol Group this month unveiled a new strategic plan — called Ascension 2026 — that commits to investing $50 million between now and 2026 to achieve its goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005076/en/ Rossignol Group CEO, Vincent Wauters, with the Essential Ski (Photo: Business Wire)
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
What Digital Leaders Most Need to Overcome Modern Challenges
Developing well-rounded digital leaders is a pressing issue for the future of all industries. Here's how to cultivate the best ones.
US News and World Report
Salesforce's Co-CEO Taylor to Leave as Benioff Takes Sole Charge
(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the sole CEO. The news sent the company's shares down 7% in extended trading as investors shrugged off the annual profit raise. Investors likely assumed...
assetservicingtimes.com
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss
AFME report outlines capital markets’ role to address biodiversity loss. The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and Ernst & Young (EY) have published a report that explores how finance can be channelled to help address biodiversity loss. The report, entitled “Into the Wild: Why Nature May be...
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): Twitter’s Failures are Meta’s Successes
Although Meta Platforms faces a crisis of confidence as it bleeds equity value this year, META stock may eventually regain its positive footing following Twitter’s various debacles. At first glance, social media and internet technology stalwart Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) appears like a classic case of a falling knife. Just...
Build-A-Bear Says Consumers Seek Emotional Connection With Brands
Offering engaging customer experiences is proving to be a profitable business model for Build-A-Bear Workshop. The company achieved record third-quarter earnings results, with revenues up 9.9% year over year during the quarter ended Oct. 29, and raised its annual guidance, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “This is...
B2B Marketplace Full Harvest Buys Management Platform FarmersWeb
The B2B produce market is expanding as eCommerce company Full Harvest announced it’s acquiring FarmersWeb. The acquisition was outlined in a Tuesday (Nov. 29) press release, stating that the produce marketplace is looking to utilize FarmersWeb’s sales and inventory management software to expand its B2B services. According to...
Comments / 0