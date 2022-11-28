Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Monroe Sheriff's Office says most of the City of Forsyth without power
FORSYTH, Ga. — Most of the City of Forsyth is without power on Wednesday after severe weather moves across Central Georgia. Georgia Power has been called out to address the issue, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. They are currently working to get all power restored. There have...
'I just don't know what transpired': Sister questions GBI, Macon DA after brother shot, killed on I-75
MACON, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed by officers on I-75 in February is still looking for the full story. Feb. 23, a GBI report says Steven Finfrock was traveling through Macon on I-75 Northbound when he pulled over into an emergency lane. "I know...
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
WMAZ
Family questions GBI, Macon district attorney after spring I-75 shooting
Steven Finfrock was the 18th officer involved shooting in Georgia. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the number is now 107.
wgxa.tv
Report of active shooter at Macon school part of statewide hoax
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A phone call about a possible active shooter at a Bibb County high school is being investigated. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms the call came in reporting an active shooter at Westside High School in Macon. The Sheriff's Office said initially it's likely a false claim, but they are investigating it. Bibb County School District officials have confirmed the call came in, but say there is no validity to the claim.
wgxa.tv
Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
41nbc.com
Indiana car theft suspects arrested in Monroe County chase
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County deputies track down two car theft suspects after a chase along Interstate 75. On Tuesday night, cameras helped investigators locate a stolen Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road exit off I-75. Monroe County...
Two teens arrested after eight-mile chase in stolen car in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after an eight mile car chase in a stolen car on Tuesday, according to an alert in their app. They say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were alerted through the FLOCK camera system that a stolen car was in the Johnsonville Road and I-75 area.
41nbc.com
Baldwin High victim of statewide ‘school shooting hoax’
MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin High School is the latest campus to be the victim of a statewide school shooting hoax, according to the Baldwin County School District. A news release from the school district states that the Milledgeville Police Department received a call about an active shooter at...
41nbc.com
One dead after accident on I-16
TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fatal accident led to all lanes of I-16 being blocked for several hours Monday. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 6:30 in the morning when a motorcycle and a semi truck collided near mile marker 27. The accident is under investigation.
41nbc.com
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Damages That Can be Recovered in a Macon, GA Car Accident Case
A car accident can be life-changing and can make it hard to do just about anything. If you have been in a car accident, there are some things that you can do to get your damages covered. If you are dealing with the aftermath of a car accident, Macon car accident attorney David Mann can help.
41nbc.com
Full camera enforcement of Macon-Bibb school speed limits resumes
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students are back from Thanksgiving Break, and Macon-Bibb County is reminding drivers they’ll pay the price for speeding in school zones using automated cameras. The cameras are in six school zones and will be active during school zone hours. So far, cameras have been...
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tractor trailer early Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Twiggs County. 27-year-old Jesse James Graham of Chauncey was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Michum said they believe...
41nbc.com
Complaint leads to drug, gun arrests at Macon home
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A complaint about a Macon home leads to a couple arrested on gun and drug charges. On November 28th, investigators were checking out a complaint at a home on Brigham Street in Macon. When investigators arrived, they found 38-year-old Christian Kuntz walking away from the...
wfxl.com
UPDATE: New details revealed in a sibling rivalry that turned into a gunfight
A dispute between brothers sees one man in jail and another released after the fight ended in gunfire in the presence of children. According to a press release from the Cordele Police Department, 28-year-old Quendarius Robinson, his brother, and two children were traveling back to Macon and made a stop in Cordele, where an argument led to Robinson being put out of the car by his brother.
41nbc.com
Man wanted for murder in North Carolina, arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man wanted for Murder and Armed Robbery in North Carolina, was arrested Monday morning in Jones County. According to Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece, deputies received information about a stolen vehicle from North Carolina, believed to be headed into Jones County from Baldwin County.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
wfxg.com
Suspected stabbing leaves one dead in Washington County, GBI says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The GBI says it is investigating a suspected stabbing that left one man dead in Washington County. Authorities say a woman is suspected of stabbing 54-year-old Edward Porter following an incident at their Harrison home. The GBI says Porter was allegedly involved in a reported assault on a juvenile at the home prior to the stabbing.
Comments / 0