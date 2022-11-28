Read full article on original website
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
6 Saudi firefighters training with Charlotte Fire Department
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department is welcoming six firefighters from Saudi Arabia as part of an ongoing international training program. This training is part of the International Association of Fire Chief's International Fellowship Program. The initiative embeds foreign firefighters into busy U.S. fire departments to expose them to United States fire service culture and best practices.
NC MedAssist hosting free medicine giveaway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone in need of over-the-counter medicine will have the chance to get some on Friday. NC MedAssist is partnering with the Camino Health Center and Atrium Health to give away free pre-packaged medication at the Camino Health Center on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mooresville brothers re-name seafood restaurant after late nephew, son
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Harris Brothers opened their seafood market, Harris Brother's Seafood, back in June 2021 at the Mooresville Farmer's Market. Aviston Harris, the youngest of the three brothers, said the idea to open a seafood market was an idea the brothers have had for about ten years. During the pandemic, at a time when a lot of restaurants were forced to shut down, the three started their business adventure.
Belmont Abbey College's new nursing program hoping to address nursing shortage
BELMONT, N.C. — The pandemic is just one of the many reasons there's been a mass exodus of nurses leaving their jobs, but now Belmont Abbey College hopes their new nursing program will help ease shortages in our region. For nurses, burn out is at an all time high....
Theatre Charlotte reopens for 95th season after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Theatre Charlotte (TC) reopens two years after a catastrophic electrical fire, Charlotte Is Creative reports. After performing on the road for a year, TC will be performing A Christmas Carol from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18. in the refurbished space. “It’s fitting, in a way, because...
One person dead after motorcycle crash in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead in northwest Charlotte on Friday. Medic said they responded to the crash in the area of Statesville Road near Spector Drive just after 1 p.m. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics. For the latest...
Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra returns to Kannapolis just in time for the holidays
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte music fans, rejoice! The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra is back after two-year hiatus, with all-new performances set at the City of Kannapolis' Celebration of Lights and Winterland Express. The orchestra confirmed the news in a Facebook post, stating, "they are now ready to delight children...
Charlotte city manager's new $435,000 salary tops colleagues in larger cities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With little discussion, the Charlotte City Council solidified Marcus Jones as one of the highest-paid city managers in the country earlier this week. By a vote of 9-3, council members boosted Jones' base salary to nearly $435,000. He also receives $32,200 in deferred compensation, a $5,700 annual car allowance and a $3,100 expense allowance, according to a City of Charlotte spokesperson.
Charlotte middle schooler saves money all year to buy Christmas gifts for others
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte middle schooler is continuing his mission to help out during the holiday season. As soon as Christmas 2021 wrapped up, the year-long countdown began for Jaelim Mays. He calls his mission, "The 12 Days of Christmas." “All the days leading up to Christmas Eve...
Get your photo with Santa and help support shelter animals this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With animal shelters in the Charlotte area overloaded and overwhelmed with pets, a special holiday event is giving the community the chance to make a difference for animals looking for their forever homes. North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue is hosting its annual Santa Paws event this weekend,...
Virginia man guilty of killing Gaston County native in 2020 car theft in Raleigh, will spend life behind bars
RALEIGH, N.C. — The man accused of killing a Gaston County native during an attempted car sale in 2020 has now been found guilty by a jury in Raleigh. On Friday, NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reported the Wake County jury quickly and unanimously found Justin Merritt guilty of the murder of 39-year-old Andy Banks Jr. The decision came after a week's worth of testimony.
QC Happenings: 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend will bring cloudy conditions with rain in some areas, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Saturday, Dec. 3. Shop Small Saturday in South End. Come out and support Charlotte area businesses at Shop Small...
WCNC
Woman shot, killed in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is in custody after the Gastonia Police Department said a woman was shot and killed Friday night. The department said the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m., and officers responded to a home on Spring Valley Drive near Newcastle Road to investigate. Megan Michelle...
First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
How to apply for heating bill assistance in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures start to fall in the Charlotte area, there is a program in Mecklenburg County that helps people afford rising heating bills. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between basic needs or heating their home," Devon Kilpatrick with Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services said.
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
Nine teens involved in fight at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine teenagers were involved in a large fight inside Statesville High School on Friday, Dec. 2. The Statesville Police Department (SPD) was called in order to assist the school resource officers (SRO's) in separating the subjects. Multiple charges have been distributed amongst the students: Disorderly Conduct,...
WCNC
Queen Charlotte Chorus performs 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Queen Charlotte Chorus is a membership organization of women singers, who meet regularly to rehearse, perform, socialize and have fun. They currently have more than 40 singers of all ages, experiences and life stages. Queen Charlotte Chorus members are passionate about singing...
