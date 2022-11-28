Read full article on original website
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend
WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
Phat Daddy’s serves up 1,269 turkey dinners
(Posted on Nov. 30, 2022) When it comes to Thanksgiving, the folks at Phat Daddy’s Pizza–along with their friends and supporters–outdo themselves year after year. Since 2012, the London restaurant has made free turkey dinners for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants them. This year, meals went to 1,269 Madison County residents–a new high for the annual effort.
Warm & fuzzies await at Christmas in South Charleston
Get ready to celebrate the holidays as the South Charleston Community Club presents its annual Christmas in South Charleston Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. on and around Chillicothe Street. Karman Ogden, club president, said the event’s decorations, entertainment, and camaraderie evoke the warm feeling of a “Hallmark holiday...
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend
Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend
LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
Best of Dayton: Meet Best Tattoo Artist Caleb Neff, who enjoys sharing his passion in ‘mecca of tattooing’
Caleb Neff’s body first became a canvas at 17 years old when he had his family crest tattooed on his back. Just over a decade later, Neff – of Blacklist Tattoo – is sharing his passion with inked customers throughout the community and across the country as a tattoo artist.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
Couple travels hours to deliver packages after they say they caught a delivery driver dumping them
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open, and we were doing a little...
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.
November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures
After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
2 teens dead from apparent Benadryl overdose at Tennessee residential treatment center
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old girls are dead after they overdosed on an over-the-counter medication while in the care of a Tennessee residential treatment center for children and adolescents, authorities said. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Oak...
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
Couple says they caught delivery driver dumping packages in Warren County
CARLISLE, Ohio — A trip home from the holidays was halted for one family. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Armwine said they stumbled upon a strange act: a delivery driver whose destination was not what you would think. "He had the door wide open and we were doing a little...
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
Find out which eatery was voted the best in Central Ohio through the Ohio Restaurant Association
According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, the best eatery in Central Ohio is located in Dublin. The ORA unveiled the winners of its 2022 Industry Awards last week, and Kona Craft Kitchen was named the best restaurant in Central Ohio. According to the association, the winners were named through a...
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
