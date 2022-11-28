ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Solon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Gazette

Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church

A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

40th-annual Homespun Christmas this weekend

WILMINGTON — The two-day Homespun Christmas returns this weekend for the 40th-annual arts and crafts, baked goods and vendor show. There will again be lots of unique and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and much more. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, come see more than 40 vendors under one...
WILMINGTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Phat Daddy’s serves up 1,269 turkey dinners

(Posted on Nov. 30, 2022) When it comes to Thanksgiving, the folks at Phat Daddy’s Pizza–along with their friends and supporters–outdo themselves year after year. Since 2012, the London restaurant has made free turkey dinners for pickup or delivery on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants them. This year, meals went to 1,269 Madison County residents–a new high for the annual effort.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Warm & fuzzies await at Christmas in South Charleston

Get ready to celebrate the holidays as the South Charleston Community Club presents its annual Christmas in South Charleston Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. on and around Chillicothe Street. Karman Ogden, club president, said the event’s decorations, entertainment, and camaraderie evoke the warm feeling of a “Hallmark holiday...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and festival is this weekend

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to turnout for the 33rd Annual Lebanon Horse Drawn Carriage Parade and Christmas Festival on Saturday. “Being able to bring this tradition to our community members and our visitors, literally from all over the United States is just heartwarming. To be able to see the smiles on their faces, and see the families gathering, I can’t even describe it. It’s surreal to me. I think what I’m looking forward to the most is being able to see those smiles, see those families and see our downtown. Literally, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” said Angie Smith, executive director at the Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce.
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio's largest horse-drawn carriage parade happening this weekend

LEBANON, Ohio — Tens of thousands are expected to gather in Lebanon, Ohio, this weekend for a beloved Christmas tradition. Lebanon’s historic Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Christmas Festival is back in 2022. The parade features more than 100 decorated carriages pulled by mini horses, Clydesdales, Percherons and...
LEBANON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free

SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy