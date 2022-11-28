Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union
More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
East Bay nursing home to pay millions due to ‘grossly substandard care’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle allegations it billed Medicare and Medi-Cal for “grossly substandard nursing home services,” according to a press release from the office of Stephanie M. Hinds, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of California. San […]
kalw.org
Audit finds SF non-profit failed to meet regulations in housing support services
Earlier this month, the San Francisco Controller’s Office released an audit that showed the non-profit United Council of Human Services, or UCHS, failed to meet grant agreements with the city. UCHS provides food and housing services to the Bayview Hunters Point community, where it is based. Through a fiscal...
1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
KTVU FOX 2
'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
San Francisco Examiner
California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law
California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters
A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SF-based crypto company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways
Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
oaklandside.org
Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that
At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
calmatters.network
Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles
Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
oaklandside.org
Pharmacy closures leave East Bay customers frustrated
Closures and reduced pharmacy hours at drug stores in the Bay Area have left customers scrambling to find places to get their prescriptions filled. CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have all announced cutbacks in hours and closures as the industry refocuses on online delivery. This has left many pharmacists and staff in Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville overwhelmed and under-scheduled, and their customers waiting in long lines at the remaining pharmacies.
kalw.org
The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown
As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
sfstandard.com
Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices
When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
KTVU FOX 2
Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
Comments / 1