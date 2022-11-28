ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mission Local

One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union

More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
KRON4 News

1,250 DoorDash employees were laid off, here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Food delivery company DoorDash announced it would be laying off 1,250 employees, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu announced in a letter to staff on Wednesday. Xu said he understood the news would be shocking for many of those at the company, especially in light of the fact that DoorDash’s “business remains strong […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis

We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
BERKELEY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

SF-based crypto company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that

At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
OAKLAND, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect

November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Bay Area air district offering buyback program for older, high-polluting vehicles

Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buyback program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. The buyback program will pay owners of older cars and small trucks to voluntarily get rid...
oaklandside.org

Pharmacy closures leave East Bay customers frustrated

Closures and reduced pharmacy hours at drug stores in the Bay Area have left customers scrambling to find places to get their prescriptions filled. CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have all announced cutbacks in hours and closures as the industry refocuses on online delivery. This has left many pharmacists and staff in Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville overwhelmed and under-scheduled, and their customers waiting in long lines at the remaining pharmacies.
BERKELEY, CA
kalw.org

The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown

As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices

When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...

Comments / 0

Community Policy