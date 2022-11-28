Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

mega

Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III , did not oblige.

"Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies , on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail.

Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London, according to the Daily Mail .

"He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security," a source told the Sun on Sunday of Prince Andrew's efforts to petition for security — which he will have to foot the bill for if he chooses to keep around.

As a working member of the Royal family, Andrew was supplied with the security detail. However, outrage from the public over the 62-year-old's close connection with Epstein, who had been convicted on sex trafficking charges, prompted a review of the privileges.

Prince Andrew helping his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, into a car. mega

In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to strip her son of his official duties after details of his friendship with Epstein emerged, as well as sexual assault accusations brought by a woman named Virginia Giuffre .

Removing Prince Andrew's royal duties meant the Prince would not ascend to senior royal status.

A message to Prince Andrew parked outside of Buckingham Palace in 2020. mega

Andrew had attempted to convince his brother Charles to change the decision but he did not side with him.

Andrew previously claimed he cut ties with Epstein in 2010.

Epstein took his life in 2019 from his prison cell while awaiting trial for his sex trafficking charges. In 2022 Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for her involvement in the sex trafficking ring.