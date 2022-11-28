ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disgraced Prince Andrew Furious Over The Loss Of His Private Security Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
mega

Prince Andrew was not pleased to hear that his taxpayer-funded private security detail will be over in December following the scandal over his close ties with Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources said Andrew, 62, demanded that he keep his £3 million per year private security, however, his older brother, King Charles III , did not oblige.

mega

"Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?" said ex-head of Royal protection Dai Davies , on bending to Prince Andrew's wishes to continue his taxpayer-funded security detail.

Davies argued that the money could be better spent on solving crimes in London, according to the Daily Mail .

"He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security," a source told the Sun on Sunday of Prince Andrew's efforts to petition for security — which he will have to foot the bill for if he chooses to keep around.

As a working member of the Royal family, Andrew was supplied with the security detail. However, outrage from the public over the 62-year-old's close connection with Epstein, who had been convicted on sex trafficking charges, prompted a review of the privileges.

Prince Andrew helping his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, into a car. mega

In January 2022, Queen Elizabeth II made the decision to strip her son of his official duties after details of his friendship with Epstein emerged, as well as sexual assault accusations brought by a woman named Virginia Giuffre .

Removing Prince Andrew's royal duties meant the Prince would not ascend to senior royal status.

A message to Prince Andrew parked outside of Buckingham Palace in 2020. mega

Andrew had attempted to convince his brother Charles to change the decision but he did not side with him.

Andrew previously claimed he cut ties with Epstein in 2010.

Epstein took his life in 2019 from his prison cell while awaiting trial for his sex trafficking charges. In 2022 Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years for her involvement in the sex trafficking ring.

Douglas
2d ago

Was his private security with him when he went to Jefferys? so right there, he no longer needs the taxpayers to pay for him.

Stephanie Mitchell
2d ago

🤣 He needs security to KEEP him from doing horrible things...

Red Greever
2d ago

egotist...the best word to describe this person.

Related
RadarOnline

'She Was Desperate': King Charles III Pressured His Dying Mother Into Naming Camilla The Next Queen

Heartless King Charles III pressured his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth, into publicly naming his despised mistress-wife, Camilla, the next queen, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ruthless royal twisted the screws on his frail mom by refusing to pay her favorite son Prince Andrew's teen accuser a reported $13 million unless she agreed to let Camilla rule by his side as queen — and announce it to the world."It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy — and Charles seized it," said a source. Andrew, 62, was embroiled in a devastating New York civil court case with Virginia Giuffre,...
NEW YORK STATE
The List

Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over

King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Delish

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
The List

Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
The Independent

Queen’s one-word response to Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal revealed

A new book claims that Queen Elizabeth II had a one-word response to Prince Andrew’s recounting of the “sorry saga” with Jeffrey Epstein. In January this year, Andrew was stripped off his royal title after he was accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s trafficking victims, Virginia Guiffre. He previously claimed he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and vehemently denied Giuffre’s allegations.The royal family’s close friend and biographer Gyles Brandreth has written a new book about life in The Firm, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. According to an excerpt from the book, obtained by the Daily...
tatler.com

King Charles III will reportedly give Princess Charlotte a title that’s a ‘fitting’ tribute to the late Queen

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as ‘Gan-Gan’. Royal watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Prince Harry Devastated ‘ER’ Was Removed from His Military Uniform, But Not William’s

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022 sent shockwaves across the world. The United Kingdom entered into a period of mourning, with thousands converging upon the Palace of Westminster to pay their final respects. Prince Harry, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, was among the family members to stand in vigil for Elizabeth II, an understandably difficult task made even more so by the removal of the “ER” cypher from his military uniform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
