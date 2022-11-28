ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

WYTV.com

Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Voting open for local students’ artwork

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. This popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Twenty-one schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Students deck the halls of Hubbard City Administration Building

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season. This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Heroes not afraid to face Mother Nature

St. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — For this week’s Hometown Hero, we feature a local volunteer fire department — not only for the work they’ve done in the community, but the work they’ve done in other communities. Who shows up when you have to call...
CALCUTTA, OH
WYTV.com

Local business receives award at Ohio State game

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Modified toy giveaway targets special needs development

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area. Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown church hosting food giveaway

Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Family remembering loved ones with toy drive

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A family is remembering the young lives they’ve lost and doing something good for the community. Two women, Frances Foster and Brenda May never knew they were cousins until two years ago. Their late family member, Evan, was 18 at the time of...
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

Breakfast with the Bishop campaign raising money for those in need

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Catholic Charities is joining Giving Tuesday by hosting its first Breakfast with the Bishop event. The event Tuesday morning at Mt. Carmel Hall kicks off its annual campaign. The goal is to raise at least $20,000 in just 24 hours. Any gift, large or small,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

HIV/AIDS survival and struggle on display in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters have been supporting Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS for years. Right now, there are 800 people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties living with HIV. In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S., according to hiv.gov. The Ursuline...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
SALEM, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown sees grant funds to go to community health improvement plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new grant will allow the Youngstown City Health District to establish a new training program for community health workers. The Youngstown City Health District recently received $450,000 to go toward placing a community health worker on each side of town. It has been eight...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU student receives national recognition for COVID-19 research

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A senior biochemistry major at Youngstown State University received national recognition for her research on COVID-19. Kira Bowman’s project about extracting COVID-19 from wastewater placed second at the National Collegiate Honors Council Conference in Dallas earlier this month. Bowman is one of a few students involved in the YSU research project.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

