WYTV.com
Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Voting open for local students’ artwork
AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back. This popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Twenty-one schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.
WYTV.com
Students deck the halls of Hubbard City Administration Building
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season. This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
WYTV.com
Hometown Heroes not afraid to face Mother Nature
St. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — For this week’s Hometown Hero, we feature a local volunteer fire department — not only for the work they’ve done in the community, but the work they’ve done in other communities. Who shows up when you have to call...
WYTV.com
Local business receives award at Ohio State game
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business was honored at the Ohio State game last week with a Small Business Saturday award. Spruce Home Décor won the 2022 United Healthcare Small Business Sweepstakes, which is hosted by Ohio State University, according to a press release. Spruce has...
WYTV.com
Modified toy giveaway targets special needs development
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area. Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
Two Akron business owners are partnering with Summit County Public Health to help get life-saving resources into the hands of those who need them.
WYTV.com
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown church hosting food giveaway
Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday, November 29. Participants are able to stop at different stations throughout the drive-thru and receive a bag of groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits and other items provided by the Second Harvest Food Bank. The drive-thru will be contactless,...
WYTV.com
Family remembering loved ones with toy drive
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A family is remembering the young lives they’ve lost and doing something good for the community. Two women, Frances Foster and Brenda May never knew they were cousins until two years ago. Their late family member, Evan, was 18 at the time of...
WLWT 5
This Ohio Christmas display was inspired by the great Clark Griswold himself
Clark Griswold has taught this Ohio family everything it knows about exterior illumination. The Griswold house has come to life in northeast Ohio, completely covered from top to bottom with lights, similar to the home in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." It's the work of the Osterland family and is the...
WYTV.com
Breakfast with the Bishop campaign raising money for those in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Catholic Charities is joining Giving Tuesday by hosting its first Breakfast with the Bishop event. The event Tuesday morning at Mt. Carmel Hall kicks off its annual campaign. The goal is to raise at least $20,000 in just 24 hours. Any gift, large or small,...
WYTV.com
HIV/AIDS survival and struggle on display in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters have been supporting Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS for years. Right now, there are 800 people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties living with HIV. In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S., according to hiv.gov. The Ursuline...
WYTV.com
Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
Salem offering first-ever Christmas historic house tour
Homeowners in the city of Salem are putting out poinsettias and hanging holly. It's all to put people in the holiday spirit for the first-ever Christmas historic house tour.
cleveland19.com
1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
WYTV.com
Youngstown sees grant funds to go to community health improvement plan
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new grant will allow the Youngstown City Health District to establish a new training program for community health workers. The Youngstown City Health District recently received $450,000 to go toward placing a community health worker on each side of town. It has been eight...
WYTV.com
YSU student receives national recognition for COVID-19 research
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A senior biochemistry major at Youngstown State University received national recognition for her research on COVID-19. Kira Bowman’s project about extracting COVID-19 from wastewater placed second at the National Collegiate Honors Council Conference in Dallas earlier this month. Bowman is one of a few students involved in the YSU research project.
JobsNOW: Important work being done in Cortland
In general, there has been a shortage of workers in healthcare, and Cortland Healthcare is looking to add to its staff.
