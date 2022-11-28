ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Car hit by train near Verdigris, driver taken to hospital

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De0PJ_0jQ82mFe00

A man is in the hospital after a train hit a car Sunday night in Rogers County.

Verdigris police received calls around 5:10 p.m. near Franklin Road and Route 66 about the accident.

When officers arrived, they found the car, along with the stopped train, but no driver. They learned the driver fled the scene and was found at the nearby Casey's.

The driver attempted to cross the tracks in order to beat the train, but was unsuccessful and the collision happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for any possible injuries from the crash.

The main line tracks shut down for several hours while police worked the scene. The train had several buckles break due to the crash's impact but was ultimately not derailed. The main line was eventually cleared and is now fully operational.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 1

Related
KRMG

Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested, accused of stealing grandfather’s SUV

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he stole his 92-year-old grandfather’s SUV. Officers received a notification from the FLOCK Safety System about a stolen car Tuesday. Further investigation uncovered that Tayler Browning stole the Nissan SUV while his grandfather was sleeping. Officers...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Mayes County DUI crash ends in death

Driving under the influence is blamed for a fatal crash, south of Pryor in Mayes County. OHP says 34-year-old Christopher Simmons of Lawton died early Wednesday morning of massive head injuries. A report from OHP indicates Simmons failed to yield at a stop sign, as his car left the roadway,...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Trooper Leon Bench Foundation Helps First Responders With Mental Health

A local foundation is helping Oklahoma first responders get resources and mental health help they need. The Trooper Leon Bench Foundation is based in Green Country with its headquarters in Owasso and is named after a trooper who was killed in the line of duty. Trooper Leon Bench had worked...
OWASSO, OK
kggfradio.com

House Fire in Independence Over the Weekend

Independence police responded to a house fire over the weekend. Yesterday afternoon, Independence fire and EMS were dispatched to 710 E. Edison to a report of a structure fire. Crews found smoke showing and reported an attic fire. According to a press release from the department, interior crews were able to quickly extinguish an attic fire and clear the smoke. No word yet on any damage estimate.
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy