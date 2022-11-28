Car hit by train near Verdigris, driver taken to hospital

A man is in the hospital after a train hit a car Sunday night in Rogers County.

Verdigris police received calls around 5:10 p.m. near Franklin Road and Route 66 about the accident.

When officers arrived, they found the car, along with the stopped train, but no driver. They learned the driver fled the scene and was found at the nearby Casey's.

The driver attempted to cross the tracks in order to beat the train, but was unsuccessful and the collision happened.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for any possible injuries from the crash.

The main line tracks shut down for several hours while police worked the scene. The train had several buckles break due to the crash's impact but was ultimately not derailed. The main line was eventually cleared and is now fully operational.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

