5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
seventeen.com
Everything We Know About Wednesday Season 2
Jenna Ortega is Gen Z's official scream queen, and her new Netflix series, Wednesday, is more than enough proof that she perches upon the throne. Her take on the iconic Addams Family character not only had fans in a frenzy on TikTok, but gained critical acclaim. In season one of the Netflix hit, Wednesday discovers her psychic abilities, which lead to her preventing a killing spree that has terrorized the town surrounding her school, Nevermore Academy. She also makes friends — and enemies — along the way as she investigates a supernatural mystery involving her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, 25 years ago.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’
Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
Hallmark Channel's Most Epic Christmas Crossover Is Finally Here
Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer. Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men,...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez
What do we have here Blue Bloods fans when it comes to some real energy between Danny Reagan and Maria... The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Absolutely Lost It Over This ‘Flirty’ Moment Between Danny and Baez appeared first on Outsider.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV
Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Ice Cube Confirms He Lost $9 Million Film Job After Refusing to Get COVID Shot: ‘F— Ya’ll For Trying to Make Me Get It’
Ice Cube confirmed on a new episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that he lost a $9 million acting role because of his refusal to get the COVID vaccine shot. Reports surfaced in Oct. 2021 that Cube was dropped from Sony’s comedy “Oh Hell No,” directed by “Bad Trip” filmmaker Kitao Sakurai and co-starring Jack Black. Producers on the film reportedly requested all cast members be vaccinated in order to participate in the production, which at the time was planning to shoot in Hawaii during the winter. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get...
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Distractify
