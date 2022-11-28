Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police cruiser crashes with another vehicle while responding to a call in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police cruiser crashed with another vehicle Tuesday evening while responding to a call in Randolph. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of West and North Main Streets. Police have not commented on any injuries. There is no word on what caused...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say
A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Fall River police arrest man wanted in connection with early November shooting
Authorities arrested a fugitive wanted in connection with an early November shooting incident on America Street that left one victim with gunshot wounds in his stomach and arm, police said. On Tuesday, Fall River police apprehended Nestly Lewis in connection with the November shooting. The 27-year-old man was arrested on...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say
For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
Turnto10.com
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
ABC6.com
Central HS principal stabbed while breaking up fight, student in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A high school principal was stabbed while trying to break up a fight Wednesday morning, according to Providence police. Investigators said Central High School Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight broke out. The students involved in the fight from campus by police, according...
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
Beverly woman’s body was found by canoeist in Merrimack River, police say
Police are investigating the cause of death of a Beverly woman whose body was recovered in Merrimack River after her vehicle was found abandoned on a highway, officials said. According to state police, Tuesday around 11:20 a.m., troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, next to the Whittier Bridge of Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0