Foxborough, MA

whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Jeep that suspect fled in found empty in Marshfield homicide investigation, police say

A 2019 Jeep Wrangler used by the suspect of a double homicide to flee the scene in Marshfield was found empty on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Authorities are seeking Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, in connection with a double homicide investigation after police discovered Carl and Vicki Mattson dead in their Gotham Hill homes on Tuesday night. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Keeley left the scene in a Jeep Wrangler owned by the Mattsons in a press conference Wednesday morning.
MARSHFIELD, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts man charged with driving 116 mph while intoxicated, NH police say

For the third time since Sunday, New Hampshire State Police have arrested a Massachusetts driver they said was driving more than 100 miles per hour while intoxicated. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a New Hampshire state trooper clocked a Milford, Massachusetts man driving 116 miles per hour on Interstate 93 through the town of Tilton, about 20 miles north of the state capital of Concord.
TILTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
WHITMAN, MA
Turnto10.com

Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
WESTPORT, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
ABC6.com

Central HS principal stabbed while breaking up fight, student in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A high school principal was stabbed while trying to break up a fight Wednesday morning, according to Providence police. Investigators said Central High School Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight broke out. The students involved in the fight from campus by police, according...
MassLive.com

Beverly woman’s body was found by canoeist in Merrimack River, police say

Police are investigating the cause of death of a Beverly woman whose body was recovered in Merrimack River after her vehicle was found abandoned on a highway, officials said. According to state police, Tuesday around 11:20 a.m., troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, next to the Whittier Bridge of Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
BEVERLY, MA
