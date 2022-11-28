ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition

Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks

A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return

The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Santa No Fan of Phony Money in East Greenville

EAST GREENVILLE PA – This is no way to stay on Santa’s “nice list,” and a sure bet to land on the “naughty” one. Pennsylvania State Police, according to a report issued Tuesday (Nov. 29, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks, are searching for an individual who they said “used counterfeit $20 and $50 bills” to buy $860 worth of merchandise at the Walmart store, 620 Gravel Pike, in Upper Hanover Township.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
