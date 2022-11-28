Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty
Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Phys.org
Widespread bullying and gender-based harassment in the transport industry restricts female participation
A new book "Women, Work and Transport" brings together researchers with international expertise in gender and transport work, to provide original evidence of the experiences of women working in all transport modes across countries in the Global North and the Global South. Women play an essential role in the transport...
Business Insider
Why a sustainability strategy is critical to sales in 2023
It's that time of year again: In many parts of the world, we are hitting the holiday season and the demand for everything — from kettlebells to toasters — is going through the roof. While that may be the constant, change is also in the air. Consumers want more insight into the ethics behind the product and the carbon footprint of what they buy. At the same time global supply chains face disruption from all sides, including geo-political uncertainty, supply challenges, inflation, and disruptions from extreme weather. In addition, it remains hard to truly understand and predict consumption habits and buying behaviors.
Phys.org
Challenges facing food and beverage companies seeking to export
A new Oregon State University study that examined exporting practices of Oregon food and beverage companies found that the likelihood of exporting increases with firm size and length of time in business and that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the ability of firms to export. The study, which analyzed survey data...
Phys.org
Inflation: How financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse
UK households, like those in many other countries, are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of households have only £2.66 per week left after paying for bills and essentials, according to figures from the supermarket chain Asda. The extreme spikes in the cost of energy and food...
Phys.org
New visual scale offers simple measure to help identify job burnout
"Job burnout" is a term that's far too familiar to many people. A 2020 Gallup poll showed that 76 percent of employed Americans surveyed have experienced burnout. Perhaps due to the condition's prevalence, the World Health Organization recently reclassified burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational syndrome resulting from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."
Phys.org
Adding a 'decoy option' may give extra boost to crowdfunding
Imagine walking into an ice cream shop and scanning your options. A sugar cone with one scoop is $3. A second scoop comes out to $4, but for just 50 cents more, you can get a large waffle cone with three scoops. Some people may not want that much ice cream. But for many, it's hard to pass up a good deal.
Phys.org
Aussie shoppers are no longer buying the throwaway culture
Australian consumers are rejecting the throwaway culture, instead snapping up sustainable options, according to new research from Monash University. A report released by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies (ACRS) research unit has found that Australian consumers want sustainable products and are increasingly looking for more environmentally conscious shopping options.
Phys.org
Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
Australians' well-documented affinity with the sun, surf and sand continues to fuel coastal property market growth. This growth defies rising interest rates and growing evidence of the impacts of climate change on people living in vulnerable coastal locations. People in these areas are finding it harder to insure their properties...
Phys.org
Biodiversity in Africa and Latin America at risk from oil palm expansion, new report warns
Zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave vital habitats in Latin America and Africa vulnerable to agricultural expansion, a new study has found. The study highlights how sustainability commitments, which play an important role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforest, fail to protect nature in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Llanos in Colombia, Beni savanna in northern Bolivia, and Guinean and Congolian savannas in West and Central Africa.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Phys.org
Individuals' cognitive transformations key to understanding desistance from crime, argues expert
Much of U.S. criminal justice policy focuses on recidivism, and probation and parole violators make up a considerable share of jail and prison populations. In a new article, a 2022 winner of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology argues that to understand desistance—the process of reducing or ending criminal behavior—we must consider the role of individuals' cognitive transformations.
NPR
High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive
Salty water gurgles quietly through a pipe across a dry lakebed and into a Caribbean-blue pond. It's carrying an element that is crucial to the electric car revolution and, suddenly, one of the world's hottest commodities: lithium. Silver Peak, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, may not resemble most people's...
Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring
NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Nations must embrace change in order to tackle biodiversity crisis, researchers say
Governments should embrace the realities of shifting biodiversity rather than "investing in futile efforts to return the natural world to its historic state," a new study argues. In a paper published in the run up to the United Nations conference, COP 15, the researchers suggest a new approach to conservation,...
US News and World Report
Australia's Fortescue Taps Woodside Veteran as CEO Amid Green Energy Push
(Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday appointed former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick as its chief executive officer, effective February 2023, as Elizabeth Gaines made way for a new boss in August. Hick joins Fortescue at a time when the iron ore giant is delving into mining of...
vinlove.net
Engineers with a “wife’s degree” create many valuable machines and sell them abroad
Although he only finished 5th grade, Mr. Thai tinkered and invented many modern agricultural machinery and tools, helping farmers reduce labor and increase production efficiency. Mr. Duong Quoc Thai (45 years old, living in Hau My Bac B commune, Cai Be district, Tien Giang province) is a farmer but is...
gcaptain.com
RIP TradeLens: Maersk and IBM to Abandon Block Chain-Based Shipping Platform
A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM have announced their decision to abandon their blockchain-based global trade platform known as TradeLens after it failed to generate enough users. Maersk launched TradeLens in collaboration with IBM in 2018 to promote efficient and secure global trade by helping to manage and track...
salestechstar.com
Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas
Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
Essence
This Upwork Freelancer Turned Her PowerPoint Making Side-Hustle Into a $1 Million Business. Here's How She Did It
For those looking to turn their side-hustle into a thriving business Courtney Allen shares the lessons she wished she’d known at the start of her journey. Courtney Allen, founder of presentation design agency 16X9, is living the millennial dream, traveling the world while raking in $1 million in revenue doing what she loves. What’s grown into a successful business for Courtney, began as a freelance gig selling her expertise in corporate PowerPoint building on the global freelance platform Upwork. There she found a goldmine of clients, including Adobe, P&G, and Home Depot.
