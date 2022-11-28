ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Leading plastics scientists call for inclusion of all associated chemicals in global plastics treaty

Plastic pollution is a global health and environmental problem, with serious social and economic consequences. Without political intervention, the amount of plastic waste in the environment is expected to double by 2030 to around 53 million tons per year, according to the UNEP. UN member states have therefore agreed to open international negotiations with a view to drawing up a global plastics treaty that would regulate the production, use and disposal of plastics.
Business Insider

Why a sustainability strategy is critical to sales in 2023

It's that time of year again: In many parts of the world, we are hitting the holiday season and the demand for everything — from kettlebells to toasters — is going through the roof. While that may be the constant, change is also in the air. Consumers want more insight into the ethics behind the product and the carbon footprint of what they buy. At the same time global supply chains face disruption from all sides, including geo-political uncertainty, supply challenges, inflation, and disruptions from extreme weather. In addition, it remains hard to truly understand and predict consumption habits and buying behaviors.
Phys.org

Challenges facing food and beverage companies seeking to export

A new Oregon State University study that examined exporting practices of Oregon food and beverage companies found that the likelihood of exporting increases with firm size and length of time in business and that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the ability of firms to export. The study, which analyzed survey data...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

New visual scale offers simple measure to help identify job burnout

"Job burnout" is a term that's far too familiar to many people. A 2020 Gallup poll showed that 76 percent of employed Americans surveyed have experienced burnout. Perhaps due to the condition's prevalence, the World Health Organization recently reclassified burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational syndrome resulting from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."
Phys.org

Adding a 'decoy option' may give extra boost to crowdfunding

Imagine walking into an ice cream shop and scanning your options. A sugar cone with one scoop is $3. A second scoop comes out to $4, but for just 50 cents more, you can get a large waffle cone with three scoops. Some people may not want that much ice cream. But for many, it's hard to pass up a good deal.
Phys.org

Aussie shoppers are no longer buying the throwaway culture

Australian consumers are rejecting the throwaway culture, instead snapping up sustainable options, according to new research from Monash University. A report released by Monash Business School's Australian Consumer and Retail Studies (ACRS) research unit has found that Australian consumers want sustainable products and are increasingly looking for more environmentally conscious shopping options.
Phys.org

Biodiversity in Africa and Latin America at risk from oil palm expansion, new report warns

Zero deforestation commitments may inadvertently leave vital habitats in Latin America and Africa vulnerable to agricultural expansion, a new study has found. The study highlights how sustainability commitments, which play an important role in preventing the destruction of tropical rainforest, fail to protect nature in tropical grassy and dry forest habitats such as the Llanos in Colombia, Beni savanna in northern Bolivia, and Guinean and Congolian savannas in West and Central Africa.
The Associated Press

Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Phys.org

Individuals' cognitive transformations key to understanding desistance from crime, argues expert

Much of U.S. criminal justice policy focuses on recidivism, and probation and parole violators make up a considerable share of jail and prison populations. In a new article, a 2022 winner of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology argues that to understand desistance—the process of reducing or ending criminal behavior—we must consider the role of individuals' cognitive transformations.
OHIO STATE
NPR

High demand and prices for lithium send mines into overdrive

Salty water gurgles quietly through a pipe across a dry lakebed and into a Caribbean-blue pond. It's carrying an element that is crucial to the electric car revolution and, suddenly, one of the world's hottest commodities: lithium. Silver Peak, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, may not resemble most people's...
SILVER PEAK, NV
The Associated Press

Accenture Invests in KETOS to Advance Water Intelligence Through Real-Time Monitoring

NEW YORK & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, Inc., a data intelligence innovator that uses a proprietary technology platform to help organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. KETOS is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and early investment program that connects emerging technology startups with the Global 2000 to enhance the strategic capabilities of Accenture, its ecosystem partners, and its clients. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005081/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in KETOS, a data intelligence innovator that helps organizations monitor and address water efficiency and quality. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Nations must embrace change in order to tackle biodiversity crisis, researchers say

Governments should embrace the realities of shifting biodiversity rather than "investing in futile efforts to return the natural world to its historic state," a new study argues. In a paper published in the run up to the United Nations conference, COP 15, the researchers suggest a new approach to conservation,...
US News and World Report

Australia's Fortescue Taps Woodside Veteran as CEO Amid Green Energy Push

(Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday appointed former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick as its chief executive officer, effective February 2023, as Elizabeth Gaines made way for a new boss in August. Hick joins Fortescue at a time when the iron ore giant is delving into mining of...
gcaptain.com

RIP TradeLens: Maersk and IBM to Abandon Block Chain-Based Shipping Platform

A.P. Moller – Maersk and IBM have announced their decision to abandon their blockchain-based global trade platform known as TradeLens after it failed to generate enough users. Maersk launched TradeLens in collaboration with IBM in 2018 to promote efficient and secure global trade by helping to manage and track...
salestechstar.com

Telstra Taps Katy Greenfield to Lead Customer Solutions for the Americas

Experienced technology operations and sales leader to drive Telstra’s development of market-focused network connectivity technologies and services. Telstra has named Katy Greenfield as Vice President of Customer Solutions for the Americas. She will lead a specialized team working directly with enterprises across the region to develop customized network connectivity products and services.
Essence

This Upwork Freelancer Turned Her PowerPoint Making Side-Hustle Into a $1 Million Business. Here's How She Did It

For those looking to turn their side-hustle into a thriving business Courtney Allen shares the lessons she wished she’d known at the start of her journey. Courtney Allen, founder of presentation design agency 16X9, is living the millennial dream, traveling the world while raking in $1 million in revenue doing what she loves. What’s grown into a successful business for Courtney, began as a freelance gig selling her expertise in corporate PowerPoint building on the global freelance platform Upwork. There she found a goldmine of clients, including Adobe, P&G, and Home Depot.

